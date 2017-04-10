US temporarily bans use of cyanide predator traps in Idaho

US temporarily bans use of cyanide predator traps in IdahoPosted: Updated:
Homes evacuated during standoff near Sanson and Nevada
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police were on scene in North Spokane Wednesday night responding to a standoff in the area of Sanson and Nevada. Spokane Police had a home surrounded after it was reported a man pointed a rifle at his roommate's face following an argument. That roommate was able to get out of the apartment safely and call police around 6:30 Wednesday evening.>>
4-year-old dies at hospital after being pulled from Spokane River
Update 9:55 p.m.: Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said late Tuesday that a 4-year-old child has died at the hospital after being pulled from the Spokane River near the Downriver Golf Course.>>
Stolen RV quickly recovered by Spokane Police
SPOKANE, Wash. - Call them bold or just stupid, but when thieves decided to swipe a family's dream camper in broad daylight, they didn't try very hard to hid the evidence of their crime. The first rule of robbery is don't be obvious. Nevertheless, the pair of bad guys behind this heist picked what's probably the most memorable RV in all of Spokane.>>
College students headed to Maui after years-long joke goes viral
KHQ.com - A pair of Kent State college students are headed to Hawaii after their three-year-long joke went viral on Twitter recently. 22-year-old Josh Avsec and 21-year-old first matched on the dating app Tinder in September of 2014. Josh reached out and said hello, but Michelle didn't respond until two months later.>>
Man floating the Spokane River joined the search for 4-year-old who drowned
SPOKANE, Wash. - Rick Clark was wrapping up a two-and-a-half hour floating trip with his family on the Spokane River when he found himself in the middle of a frantic search. "I noticed a couple guys were yelling at us so I sat up on the tube to hear what they were saying and they said, ‘There’s a boy in the river, a little 4-year-old, we’re looking for him’," said Clark.>>
Lockdown lifted at Washington state Capitol
OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol says a lockdown at the state Capitol campus in Olympia has been lifted. The patrol said in an email alert that troopers conducted a thorough search Wednesday after reports of suspicious noises. The patrol says nothing was found.>>
Homes evacuated during standoff near Sanson and Nevada
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police were on scene in North Spokane Wednesday night responding to a standoff in the area of Sanson and Nevada. Spokane Police had a home surrounded after it was reported a man pointed a rifle at his roommate's face following an argument. That roommate was able to get out of the apartment safely and call police around 6:30 Wednesday evening.>>
Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, July 12th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, July 12th.>>
Stolen RV quickly recovered by Spokane Police
SPOKANE, Wash. - Call them bold or just stupid, but when thieves decided to swipe a family's dream camper in broad daylight, they didn't try very hard to hid the evidence of their crime. The first rule of robbery is don't be obvious. Nevertheless, the pair of bad guys behind this heist picked what's probably the most memorable RV in all of Spokane.>>
Are recent Spokane carjackings part of a trend?
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's the question on the minds of motorists around town: Are we actually looking at a mini-crime wave of carjackings? Fortunately the answer is no. In any other circumstance, five carjackings in such a short period of time would certainly be cause for alarm. But when we looked closer at each attack individually with Spokane police, we found out that in three of the cases, the victim knew their carjacker beforehand.>>
Man floating the Spokane River joined the search for 4-year-old who drowned
SPOKANE, Wash. - Rick Clark was wrapping up a two-and-a-half hour floating trip with his family on the Spokane River when he found himself in the middle of a frantic search. "I noticed a couple guys were yelling at us so I sat up on the tube to hear what they were saying and they said, ‘There’s a boy in the river, a little 4-year-old, we’re looking for him’," said Clark.>>
Firefighter saves brother in Oldtown fire
OLDTOWN, Idaho - Investigators are still piecing together what may have caused a vacant house fire in Oldtown, Idaho. But we're learning more about one firefighters saving another in the line of duty. Not much is left of that home, but Terry Emord, a firefighter for West Pend Oreille Fire District, says when crews were pulling up they were treating it as one they’ve been to before.>>
Spokane Empire to cease operations and will not play football in 2018
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Empire have announced that they will cease operations and will not be be playing football in the 2018 season.>>
College students headed to Maui after years-long joke goes viral
KHQ.com - A pair of Kent State college students are headed to Hawaii after their three-year-long joke went viral on Twitter recently. 22-year-old Josh Avsec and 21-year-old first matched on the dating app Tinder in September of 2014. Josh reached out and said hello, but Michelle didn't respond until two months later.>>
Spokane Police use overdose reversal drug to save life
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say a patrol officer was able to use Narcan, an overdose reversal drug, on a man who swallowed an unknown substance before running from officers. It happened around 10:30 p.m. The man was taken into custody and became unresponsive. He had pinpoint pupils and appeared to be struggling to breathe, which are signs of an opiate overdoes.>>
Oregon State Parks authorities locate missing Spokane man
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's deputies report a 73-year-old man who was reported missing last week has been located by Oregon State Parks authorities and is safe, and not in need of assistance.>>
