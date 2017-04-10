Spokane travelers shocked by United dragging video - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane travelers shocked by United dragging video

by Hayley Guenthner, KHQ Local News Anchor & Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

A video that shows three security officials dragging a passenger from a United Airlines flight at a Chicago's O'Hare International Airport is going viral Monday.

Passenger Audra D. Bridges posted the video on Facebook. It shows the guards grabbing then dragging the passenger down the aisle. Screaming is heard and other passengers say "Oh my God" and "Look at what you did to him." 

Those traveling Monday at Spokane's airport who saw the video said they were very disturbed.

"That's not okay to treat a person like that, no way," said one man.

"You always wonder what does the airline do when no one takes the offer? Apparently you take them out kicking and screaming," said another.

Local travel agents said a situation like this is very unlikely.

"In my 50 years in this business, this is the first time I've seen it happen," said Travel Leaders Vice President Flip Himmelreich.

He said while that escalation is rare, finding yourself on an overbooked flight is not.

"It's very, very common," he said.

Himmelreich said in most cases, the first to be bumped off an overbooked flight is anyone who doesn't already have their seat assignment. He said timing is everything.

"Go early," he said. "Get there when they start their check-in process. After that, it's based on the price of your ticket and when you presented yourself."

If you are involuntarily removed from an overbooked flight, here's more on your rights as a passenger. https://www.choice.com.au/travel/on-holidays/airlines/articles/flight-delays-and-cancellations-compensation#USA

