Spokane foreclosed party house shut down

A teen party takeover on a foreclosed home has come to a stop. Neighbors banded together saying their quiet North Spokane neighborhood was being taken over. Garbage was left everywhere, the front door lock was broken and there was even vomit on the ground. A Snapchat video given to KHQ even shows someone kicking in the drywall. Neighbors say up to 80 kids were coming in and out of the house one night.

KHQ got a statement on Monday from Ocwen, responsible for property management of the home: "As soon as we were informed about the condition of the property, we contacted the property management company and the property was secured on April 7. We apologize for any inconvenience or disruption to the residents of the neighborhood," said John Lovallo, a spokesperson for Ocwen.

Neighbors say they are relieved. While KHQ was at the property, Spokane Police showed up to check if the property was in fact secure.

"At this point, the gate is secure, the front doors are secure, the garage is locked, so it's a start because when I was here last week, the fences were down, all the doors were open," said Shane Phillips, Public Information Officer with the Spokane Police Department.

Now that the home is on SPD's radar, they'll be back to patrol and neighbors can sleep a little better.

Neighbors say they are forming a neighborhood block watch and police say they'll be working with the owners to put up a no trespassing sign on the property.