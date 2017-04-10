Police search for man who grabbed girl in the woods - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Police search for man who grabbed girl in the woods

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
OLYMPIA, Wash. -

Olympia Police were searching for a man in his 20s after an attempted kidnapping.
    
KCPQ-TV reports that about 3 p.m. Sunday, two girls were riding their bikes in the 4000 block of Wiggins Road when they saw a cat run into the woods.
    
Police say the girls got off their bikes and went after the cat.
    
Police say that's when they met a man who, without saying anything, grabbed one girl by the arm and began to drag her.
    
The girl kicked him repeatedly while the other girl screamed.
    
The man let go and the girls escaped.
    
Officers canvassed the area but were unable to find the suspect.
    
The suspect is described as a white man about 5 feet, 10 inches, with a muscular build and dark hair.
    
Information from: KCPQ-TV, http://q13fox.com/

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

