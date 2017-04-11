Spokane Girl Scouts meet goal after fake bill ripoff

Two Girl Scout sisters were left heartbroken when they realized someone bought several boxes of cookies using three counterfeit 20 dollar bills.

The girls say they felt like they'd been taken advantage of, but since we aired this story over the weekend, their faith in community has been restored. And it's all thanks to some people who heard what happened and wanted to help.

"It's important for us," Jurnee Mayo said Monday, "A couple of people weren't very nice, but there are a lot more people in town that are."

The outpouring of support has already helped them exceed their original goal by nearly 100 boxes.