Moses Lake officers recover meth, stolen gun during search

Patrol officers with the Moses Lake Police Department recovered nearly a pound of meth and a stolen rifle while serving a search warrant Sunday afternoon.

At about 3:30 p.m., officers served a search warrant for a house on E. Hill Avenue in Moses Lake. The officers recovered 13 oz of methamphetamine, over five grams of heroin and a small amount of cocaine. Officers also recovered a stolen SKS rifle which was reported stolen out of California.

The two residents of the house, 27-year-old Jessie F. Rodriguez and 24-year-old Elissa M. Villegas, were booked into the Grant County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of heroin and possession of cocaine. The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are possible.

The warrant was the result of ongoing drug trafficking investigations in the city by Moses Lake Police.