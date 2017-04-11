Moses Lake officers recover meth, stolen gun during search - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Moses Lake officers recover meth, stolen gun during search

Posted: Updated:
MOSES LAKE, Wash. -

Patrol officers with the Moses Lake Police Department recovered nearly a pound of meth and a stolen rifle while serving a search warrant Sunday afternoon.

At about 3:30 p.m., officers served a search warrant for a house on E. Hill Avenue in Moses Lake. The officers recovered 13 oz of methamphetamine, over five grams of heroin and a small amount of cocaine. Officers also recovered a stolen SKS rifle which was reported stolen out of California.

The two residents of the house, 27-year-old Jessie F. Rodriguez and 24-year-old Elissa M. Villegas, were booked into the Grant County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of heroin and possession of cocaine. The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are possible.

The warrant was the result of ongoing drug trafficking investigations in the city by Moses Lake Police.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Homes evacuated during standoff near Sanson and Nevada

    Homes evacuated during standoff near Sanson and Nevada

    Thursday, July 13 2017 4:29 AM EDT2017-07-13 08:29:16 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police were on scene in North Spokane Wednesday night responding to a standoff in the area of Sanson and Nevada. Spokane Police had a home surrounded after it was reported a man pointed a rifle at his roommate's face following an argument. That roommate was able to get out of the apartment safely and call police around 6:30 Wednesday evening.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police were on scene in North Spokane Wednesday night responding to a standoff in the area of Sanson and Nevada. Spokane Police had a home surrounded after it was reported a man pointed a rifle at his roommate's face following an argument. That roommate was able to get out of the apartment safely and call police around 6:30 Wednesday evening.

    >>

  • Stolen RV quickly recovered by Spokane Police

    Stolen RV quickly recovered by Spokane Police

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 10:34 PM EDT2017-07-13 02:34:57 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Call them bold or just stupid, but when thieves decided to swipe a family's dream camper in broad daylight, they didn't try very hard to hid the evidence of their crime. The first rule of robbery is don't be obvious. Nevertheless, the pair of bad guys behind this heist picked what's probably the most memorable RV in all of Spokane.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Call them bold or just stupid, but when thieves decided to swipe a family's dream camper in broad daylight, they didn't try very hard to hid the evidence of their crime. The first rule of robbery is don't be obvious. Nevertheless, the pair of bad guys behind this heist picked what's probably the most memorable RV in all of Spokane.

    >>

  • 4-year-old dies at hospital after being pulled from Spokane River

    4-year-old dies at hospital after being pulled from Spokane River

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 2:13 AM EDT2017-07-12 06:13:07 GMT

    Update 9:55 p.m.: Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said late Tuesday that a 4-year-old child has died at the hospital after being pulled from the Spokane River near the Downriver Golf Course.

    >>

    Update 9:55 p.m.: Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said late Tuesday that a 4-year-old child has died at the hospital after being pulled from the Spokane River near the Downriver Golf Course.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Homes evacuated during standoff near Sanson and Nevada

    Homes evacuated during standoff near Sanson and Nevada

    Thursday, July 13 2017 4:29 AM EDT2017-07-13 08:29:16 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police were on scene in North Spokane Wednesday night responding to a standoff in the area of Sanson and Nevada. Spokane Police had a home surrounded after it was reported a man pointed a rifle at his roommate's face following an argument. That roommate was able to get out of the apartment safely and call police around 6:30 Wednesday evening.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police were on scene in North Spokane Wednesday night responding to a standoff in the area of Sanson and Nevada. Spokane Police had a home surrounded after it was reported a man pointed a rifle at his roommate's face following an argument. That roommate was able to get out of the apartment safely and call police around 6:30 Wednesday evening.

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, July 12th

    Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, July 12th

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 5:30 PM EDT2017-07-12 21:30:16 GMT
    Mad Minute for 12/30/16Mad Minute for 12/30/16

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, July 12th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, July 12th.

    >>

  • Stolen RV quickly recovered by Spokane Police

    Stolen RV quickly recovered by Spokane Police

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 10:34 PM EDT2017-07-13 02:34:57 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Call them bold or just stupid, but when thieves decided to swipe a family's dream camper in broad daylight, they didn't try very hard to hid the evidence of their crime. The first rule of robbery is don't be obvious. Nevertheless, the pair of bad guys behind this heist picked what's probably the most memorable RV in all of Spokane.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Call them bold or just stupid, but when thieves decided to swipe a family's dream camper in broad daylight, they didn't try very hard to hid the evidence of their crime. The first rule of robbery is don't be obvious. Nevertheless, the pair of bad guys behind this heist picked what's probably the most memorable RV in all of Spokane.

    >>
    •   