Crime Check could go away if Spokane's Proposition 1 fails

Crime Check could go away if Spokane's Proposition 1 fails

by Andrea Olson, KHQ Local News Producer/Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

If you've gotten a ballot in the mail over the last week, take a second to look at it. There's a proposition on it that aims to help police and firefighters keep their communication and dispatch operations in check. If it fails, there could be some major consequences.

One of those crucial services is Crime Check. Should Proposition 1 fail, it would mean that service would be severely reduced.

But that's not all. Connections, reliability and coverage between law, fire, and EMS crews will be diminished.

The county is asking for the approval of a small portion of local sales tax to go toward funding these communications. How small are we talking? In all, it's one tenth of one percent. So for every $10, the county receives a penny.

Crime Check takes over 240,000 calls each year including property crime, medical needs and even emergency calls.

Spokane Assistant Police Chief Justin Lundgren says it's a resource that has become crucial to the Spokane area.

"It's really critical for us to get a full picture of the activity of what's going on when people call and report crime. It gives us the ability to know what neighborhoods to deploy our resources, what areas are having what type of issues and when people don't call, we don't know what we don't know," said Lundgren.

You should have received a ballot in the mail to vote on Proposition 1. You have to mail in the ballot by April 25.  

This proposition doesn't only affect the city of Spokane. If it passes, all the cities inside Spokane County would get to keep the programs like Crime Check that we benefit from now.

For a county by county voter guide for April's special elections, click here:https://www.sos.wa.gov/elections/research/2017-Voters-Pamphlet.aspx

  • Homes evacuated during standoff near Sanson and Nevada

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police were on scene in North Spokane Wednesday night responding to a standoff in the area of Sanson and Nevada. Spokane Police had a home surrounded after it was reported a man pointed a rifle at his roommate's face following an argument. That roommate was able to get out of the apartment safely and call police around 6:30 Wednesday evening.

  • Stolen RV quickly recovered by Spokane Police

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Call them bold or just stupid, but when thieves decided to swipe a family's dream camper in broad daylight, they didn't try very hard to hid the evidence of their crime. The first rule of robbery is don't be obvious. Nevertheless, the pair of bad guys behind this heist picked what's probably the most memorable RV in all of Spokane.

  • 4-year-old dies at hospital after being pulled from Spokane River

    Update 9:55 p.m.: Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said late Tuesday that a 4-year-old child has died at the hospital after being pulled from the Spokane River near the Downriver Golf Course.

  • Homes evacuated during standoff near Sanson and Nevada

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police were on scene in North Spokane Wednesday night responding to a standoff in the area of Sanson and Nevada. Spokane Police had a home surrounded after it was reported a man pointed a rifle at his roommate's face following an argument. That roommate was able to get out of the apartment safely and call police around 6:30 Wednesday evening.

  • Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, July 12th

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, July 12th.

  • Stolen RV quickly recovered by Spokane Police

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Call them bold or just stupid, but when thieves decided to swipe a family's dream camper in broad daylight, they didn't try very hard to hid the evidence of their crime. The first rule of robbery is don't be obvious. Nevertheless, the pair of bad guys behind this heist picked what's probably the most memorable RV in all of Spokane.

