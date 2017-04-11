WSU's new medical school announces new cutting-edge program

SPOKANE, Wash. - It's the question on the minds of motorists around town: Are we actually looking at a mini-crime wave of carjackings? Fortunately the answer is no. In any other circumstance, five carjackings in such a short period of time would certainly be cause for alarm. But when we looked closer at each attack individually with Spokane police, we found out that in three of the cases, the victim knew their carjacker beforehand.