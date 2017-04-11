Idaho State Police respond to two injury crashes on I-90 in Coeur d'Alene Tuesday morning

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

Idaho State Police are investigating two separate crashes that happened Tuesday morning on I-90 near Northwest Blvd in Coeur d"Alene.

ISP says a 2006 4-Runner lost control on ice and hit a guardrail just after 5:00 a.m. As the driver, identified 52-year-old Toni Brown, and the SUV came to rest in the passing lane, another SUV, driven by 26-year-old Katherine Retano, hit Brown's SUV. ISP says Retano could not see Brown's SUV due to fog.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital. ISP says Brown was wearing a seat belt in the first crash, but had taken it off by the time she was hit by Retano's SUV. The extent of their injuries in unknown.

ISP says Retano also had an infant passenger in her SUV, but the child was in a car seat and not injured in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.







