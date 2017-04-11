Idaho State Police respond to two injury crashes on I-90 in Coeu - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Idaho State Police respond to two injury crashes on I-90 in Coeur d'Alene Tuesday morning

Posted: Updated:
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -

Idaho State Police are investigating two separate crashes that happened Tuesday morning on I-90 near Northwest Blvd in Coeur d"Alene. 

ISP says a 2006 4-Runner lost control on ice and hit a guardrail just after 5:00 a.m. As the driver, identified 52-year-old Toni Brown, and the SUV came to rest in the passing lane, another SUV, driven by 26-year-old Katherine Retano, hit Brown's SUV. ISP says Retano could not see Brown's SUV due to fog. 

Both drivers were taken to the hospital. ISP says Brown was wearing a seat belt in the first crash, but had taken it off by the time she was hit by Retano's SUV. The extent of their injuries in unknown. 

ISP says Retano also had an infant passenger in her SUV, but the child was in a car seat and not injured in the crash. 

The investigation is ongoing. 
 



 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Stolen RV quickly recovered by Spokane Police

    Stolen RV quickly recovered by Spokane Police

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 10:34 PM EDT2017-07-13 02:34:57 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Call them bold or just stupid, but when thieves decided to swipe a family's dream camper in broad daylight, they didn't try very hard to hid the evidence of their crime. The first rule of robbery is don't be obvious. Nevertheless, the pair of bad guys behind this heist picked what's probably the most memorable RV in all of Spokane.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Call them bold or just stupid, but when thieves decided to swipe a family's dream camper in broad daylight, they didn't try very hard to hid the evidence of their crime. The first rule of robbery is don't be obvious. Nevertheless, the pair of bad guys behind this heist picked what's probably the most memorable RV in all of Spokane.

    >>

  • Gymboree to close 350 stores, including 5 in Washington state

    Gymboree to close 350 stores, including 5 in Washington state

    Thursday, July 13 2017 9:45 AM EDT2017-07-13 13:45:40 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Children's clothing retailer Gymboree has announced they will be closing roughly 350 outlets across the U.S. Five of those locations are in Washington state.  Gymboree, which filed for bankruptcy protection in June, released a statement that reads in part, "as part of our court-supervised restructuring process, the Gymboree Corporation is taking necessary steps to strengthen our Company as a whole by closing certain Gymboree and Crazy 8 brand stores."

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Children's clothing retailer Gymboree has announced they will be closing roughly 350 outlets across the U.S. Five of those locations are in Washington state.  Gymboree, which filed for bankruptcy protection in June, released a statement that reads in part, "as part of our court-supervised restructuring process, the Gymboree Corporation is taking necessary steps to strengthen our Company as a whole by closing certain Gymboree and Crazy 8 brand stores."

    >>

  • Security lapse leaks data from millions of Verizon customers

    Thursday, July 13 2017 12:06 PM EDT2017-07-13 16:06:56 GMT

     NEW YORK - A security researcher says a lapse has exposed data from millions of Verizon customers, leaking names, addresses and personal identification numbers, or PINs. Verizon Wireless says 6 million customers were affected, but the company says that none of the information made it into the wrong hands. 

    >>

     NEW YORK - A security researcher says a lapse has exposed data from millions of Verizon customers, leaking names, addresses and personal identification numbers, or PINs. Verizon Wireless says 6 million customers were affected, but the company says that none of the information made it into the wrong hands. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • 68-year-old Spokane Valley woman accused of hate crime after tirade against neighbors

    68-year-old Spokane Valley woman accused of hate crime after tirade against neighbors

    Thursday, July 13 2017 3:28 PM EDT2017-07-13 19:28:59 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A 68-year-old Spokane Valley woman was arrested Tuesday evening after she was accused of repeatedly banging on the door of her Middle Eastern neighbors, kicking their cars and yelling racial slurs. Deputies were called to the apartment complex behind the Spokane Valley Library at around 6:00 p.m.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A 68-year-old Spokane Valley woman was arrested Tuesday evening after she was accused of repeatedly banging on the door of her Middle Eastern neighbors, kicking their cars and yelling racial slurs. Deputies were called to the apartment complex behind the Spokane Valley Library at around 6:00 p.m.

    >>

  • PHOTOS: Do you recognize these burglary suspects?

    PHOTOS: Do you recognize these burglary suspects?

    Thursday, July 13 2017 3:24 PM EDT2017-07-13 19:24:52 GMT

    LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. - The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is investigating a recent burglary that happened in broad daylight, and it was that daylight that allowed security cameras to get some pretty decent photos of the suspects.  The Sheriff's Office believes the burglary happened on July 6, 2017 in the Waukon area, which is south of Reardan and east of Edwall.

    >>

    LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. - The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is investigating a recent burglary that happened in broad daylight, and it was that daylight that allowed security cameras to get some pretty decent photos of the suspects.  The Sheriff's Office believes the burglary happened on July 6, 2017 in the Waukon area, which is south of Reardan and east of Edwall.

    >>

  • Man stuck in Corpus Christi ATM flags down help by slipping 'help me' notes instead of receipts to customers

    Man stuck in Corpus Christi ATM flags down help by slipping 'help me' notes instead of receipts to customers

    Thursday, July 13 2017 3:15 PM EDT2017-07-13 19:15:29 GMT

    CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - What began as routine maintenance work on an ATM machine turned into quite a predicament for a Texas man. A contractor got stuck inside the ATM machine at a bank that's being remodeled in Corpus Christi and he didn't have his cell phone. Banking (excuse the pun) on some good luck, he tried to get the attention of customers using the ATM and that included passing "help me" notes through the receipt slot

    >>

    CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - What began as routine maintenance work on an ATM machine turned into quite a predicament for a Texas man. A contractor got stuck inside the ATM machine at a bank that's being remodeled in Corpus Christi and he didn't have his cell phone. Banking (excuse the pun) on some good luck, he tried to get the attention of customers using the ATM and that included passing "help me" notes through the receipt slot

    >>
    •   