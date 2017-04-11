Chilly morning causing slick road conditions

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

Flood Watch: Starting Wednesday morning and lasting through Thursday night mainly for counties bordering Canada in both WA and ID. Moderate to heavy rain Wed/Thur could lead to more mud/landslides in those areas, as well as small streams rising and low level flooding.

Tuesday: Another chilly morning, may even see some patchy fog very early before burning off. Otherwise a fairly nice day with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies! High: 54°

Tuesday Night: Clouds start to move in along with our next widespread rainy system. Scattered showers late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Low: 39°

Wednesday: Looking like a very wet and rainy day pretty much all day long. High: 49°

7 Day Forecast: Take advantage of the dry weather Tuesday because the mid-end of the week looks exceptionally wet! Rain most of the day Wednesday into Thursday with showers continuing Friday. The wknd looks "okay" at this point, with mostly sunny skies. Easter Sunday may hold a chance of isolated showers but nothing that looks like it would keep the kids from hunting eggs, yet.

-Blake



