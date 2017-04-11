Lunch Shaming: Punishing children when parents don't pay

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

Lunch shaming has become a hot topic across the nation after parents feel like their children are singled out when their child doesn’t have enough money in the account. It’s New Mexico just passed a law to combat the issue, which means every child will get their meal whether parents have paid or not.

But what about here in Spokane?

KHQ reached out to Spokane Public Schools to see what their policy is.

SPS says they work with students and parents to make sure that doesn’t happen.

Parents can actually view their child’s account balance online and add money to it there. They can also sign up for notifications for when their balance is low. Doug Wordell, director of nutrition services at SPS, says students get reminders too at school. They can get two meals charged to their account when the balance is in the negatives or too low, and they’ll get notifications as well.

If that account doesn’t get filled, Wordell says they’ll get a replacement meal, which is a sandwich. But the biggest thing the district focuses on is prevention through notifications.

“We want to be sensitive to kids,” Wordell says. “Every year, we remind multiple times for our staff operating our meal point of services be there for the kids. Have a back up plan just in case. If we know kiddos have been struggling and don’t have funds, we’re making calls to parents ahead of time.”

The school district is also a part of the free and reduced lunch program.