Lunch Shaming: Punishing children when parents don't pay - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Lunch Shaming: Punishing children when parents don't pay

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Lunch shaming has become a hot topic across the nation after parents feel like their children are singled out when their child doesn’t have enough money in the account. It’s New Mexico just passed a law to combat the issue, which means every child will get their meal whether parents have paid or not.

But what about here in Spokane?

KHQ reached out to Spokane Public Schools to see what their policy is.

SPS says they work with students and parents to make sure that doesn’t happen.

Parents can actually view their child’s account balance online and add money to it there. They can also sign up for notifications for when their balance is low. Doug Wordell, director of nutrition services at SPS, says students get reminders too at school. They can get two meals charged to their account when the balance is in the negatives or too low, and they’ll get notifications as well.

If that account doesn’t get filled, Wordell says they’ll get a replacement meal, which is a sandwich. But the biggest thing the district focuses on is prevention through notifications.

“We want to be sensitive to kids,” Wordell says. “Every year, we remind multiple times for our staff operating our meal point of services be there for the kids. Have a back up plan just in case. If we know kiddos have been struggling and don’t have funds, we’re making calls to parents ahead of time.”

The school district is also a part of the free and reduced lunch program. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Nearly $600,000 Valleyford home looks like it's ready for a wild west movie

    Nearly $600,000 Valleyford home looks like it's ready for a wild west movie

    Thursday, July 13 2017 2:10 PM EDT2017-07-13 18:10:13 GMT

    VALLEYFORD, Wash. - Did you check out the main photo of this story? Can you believe these photos are from the same home (or technically same piece of property) for sale for almost $600,000 in Valleyford, WA.  The real estate ad for the home reads, "Is that John Wayne? Walk the boardwalk/balcony of the Old West "Cow Town" 35 x 100 shop w/upper levels and 13.5" roll-up door and a 40x40 barn." 

    >>

    VALLEYFORD, Wash. - Did you check out the main photo of this story? Can you believe these photos are from the same home (or technically same piece of property) for sale for almost $600,000 in Valleyford, WA.  The real estate ad for the home reads, "Is that John Wayne? Walk the boardwalk/balcony of the Old West "Cow Town" 35 x 100 shop w/upper levels and 13.5" roll-up door and a 40x40 barn." 

    >>

  • Gymboree to close 350 stores, including 5 in Washington state

    Gymboree to close 350 stores, including 5 in Washington state

    Thursday, July 13 2017 9:45 AM EDT2017-07-13 13:45:40 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Children's clothing retailer Gymboree has announced they will be closing roughly 350 outlets across the U.S. Five of those locations are in Washington state.  Gymboree, which filed for bankruptcy protection in June, released a statement that reads in part, "as part of our court-supervised restructuring process, the Gymboree Corporation is taking necessary steps to strengthen our Company as a whole by closing certain Gymboree and Crazy 8 brand stores."

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Children's clothing retailer Gymboree has announced they will be closing roughly 350 outlets across the U.S. Five of those locations are in Washington state.  Gymboree, which filed for bankruptcy protection in June, released a statement that reads in part, "as part of our court-supervised restructuring process, the Gymboree Corporation is taking necessary steps to strengthen our Company as a whole by closing certain Gymboree and Crazy 8 brand stores."

    >>

  • Stolen RV quickly recovered by Spokane Police

    Stolen RV quickly recovered by Spokane Police

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 10:34 PM EDT2017-07-13 02:34:57 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Call them bold or just stupid, but when thieves decided to swipe a family's dream camper in broad daylight, they didn't try very hard to hid the evidence of their crime. The first rule of robbery is don't be obvious. Nevertheless, the pair of bad guys behind this heist picked what's probably the most memorable RV in all of Spokane.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Call them bold or just stupid, but when thieves decided to swipe a family's dream camper in broad daylight, they didn't try very hard to hid the evidence of their crime. The first rule of robbery is don't be obvious. Nevertheless, the pair of bad guys behind this heist picked what's probably the most memorable RV in all of Spokane.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Family of 4-year-old who drowned in the Spokane River speaks

    Family of 4-year-old who drowned in the Spokane River speaks

    Thursday, July 13 2017 6:12 PM EDT2017-07-13 22:12:52 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The family of the 4-year-old boy who drowned in the Spokane River Tuesday is speaking for the first time. “If you can imagine a train driving through your house and all of a sudden it hooked you and you're on the back of the train going a million miles-an-hour and can't hang on,” said the boys grandfather, Dwane Oliver. “It’s hard, it's like chaos trying to keep up.” 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The family of the 4-year-old boy who drowned in the Spokane River Tuesday is speaking for the first time. “If you can imagine a train driving through your house and all of a sudden it hooked you and you're on the back of the train going a million miles-an-hour and can't hang on,” said the boys grandfather, Dwane Oliver. “It’s hard, it's like chaos trying to keep up.” 

    >>

  • PHOTOS: Truck carrying eels overturns on Oregon highway

    PHOTOS: Truck carrying eels overturns on Oregon highway

    Thursday, July 13 2017 6:03 PM EDT2017-07-13 22:03:03 GMT

    DEPOE BAY, Ore. - Highway 101 in Oregon was shut down Thursday afternoon after a truck carry eels overturned. The crash happened about three miles south of Depoe Bay and thankfully no one was seriously injured. The cleanup, however, was extensive and full of slime. Like Peter Venkman slimed by Slimer full of slime.

    >>

    DEPOE BAY, Ore. - Highway 101 in Oregon was shut down Thursday afternoon after a truck carry eels overturned. The crash happened about three miles south of Depoe Bay and thankfully no one was seriously injured. The cleanup, however, was extensive and full of slime. Like Peter Venkman slimed by Slimer full of slime.

    >>

  • Husband of slain Bonner County woman offering up $5000 reward for information that solves her murder

    Husband of slain Bonner County woman offering up $5000 reward for information that solves her murder

    Thursday, July 13 2017 5:54 PM EDT2017-07-13 21:54:51 GMT
    Shirley Ramey's murder is still unsolved.Shirley Ramey's murder is still unsolved.

    BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The husband of a Bonner County woman who was murdered in her home back in April is now offering a $5000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for her death.  Shirley Ramey was found murdered in her home on April 5, 2017. The Bonner County Sheriff's Office initially named and arrested a suspect, however, that suspect had an alibi that checked out.

    >>

    BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The husband of a Bonner County woman who was murdered in her home back in April is now offering a $5000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for her death.  Shirley Ramey was found murdered in her home on April 5, 2017. The Bonner County Sheriff's Office initially named and arrested a suspect, however, that suspect had an alibi that checked out.

    >>
    •   