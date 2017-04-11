WATCH: Dog makes great escape from Virginia boarding facility

A dog staying at a Virginia Boarding facility proved to be quite an escape artist and found his way to freedom.



A Great Pyrenees named General managed to escape the facility finding his way through multiple doors. Security footage shows him pushing the first door open and pulling the handle of the second door with his mouth on Sunday around 4:00 a.m.



Stafford County Animal Control, Sheriff Deputies and hospital staffers looked for General the next morning and eventually found him Monday night resting on a neighbor's yard.