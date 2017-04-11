Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, April 11th

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) -- A worker at a Massachusetts hotel got a slithery surprise while cleaning a room - a 5-foot ball python left in a drawer.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that staff at the Marriott Residence Inn in Worcester found the snake last week and called animal control. Animal control took the snake to a pet supply store.

General manager Rod Dzivasen says the snake appeared to be in good health.

Officials don't think the snake was in the room for long. Police say the person renting the room and believed to be the snake's owner had checked out the prior day. It's unlikely anyone will be charged.

The snakes are native to Africa.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

STAFFORD, Va. (AP) -- A dog who escaped from a Virginia animal hospital after opening several doors has been found and reunited with his owner.

Travis Campbell tells news outlets that his family was boarding their 10-year-old Great Pyrenees named General at the Aquia-Garrisonville Animal Hospital in Stafford while they vacationed in Virginia Beach when the dog left the clinic early Monday.

Surveillance video shows the 124-pound dog unlatching the door to his kennel and opening a second door before wandering down a hallway. Footage then shows General using his mouth to open another door.

The dog was seen in an office area before opening yet another door leading to a parking lot behind the building and walking out.

Campbell says General was eventually located after being found at a home nearby.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

RENO, Nev. (AP) -- A teen's Twitter stunt to win a year of free chicken nuggets from Wendy's might become the platform's most retweeted post of all time.

Carter Wilkinson asked the fast food chain on Twitter last week how many retweets it would take for him to get free nuggets for a year. Wendy's replied, "18 million." The 16-year-old from Nevada took up the challenge, writing: "Consider it done."

Wilkinson's screenshot of the exchange has since been retweeted nearly 2.5 million times and is getting closer to the all-time retweet mark of nearly 3.3 million, held by Ellen DeGeneres' viral tweet from the 2014 Oscars.

Wilkinson tells the Reno Gazette-Journal that all the attention is "a little distracting," and he's now known as "the chicken nugget man" at his high school.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HAVRE, Mont. (AP) -- A Montana resident who wrote "sexual favors" in the memo line on a check to pay his property taxes is complaining that the check hasn't been cashed.

Scott Dion of the city of Havre says he sent the check for $745.77 to the local treasurer last November.

Dion tells the Billings Gazette that tax checks he sent in the past with similar memo line notes have been cashed.

Dion's lawyer sent a letter to Hill County Treasurer Sandy Brown, saying that not cashing Dion's check amounts to official misconduct and the treasurer should be prosecuted.

County Attorney Jessica Cole-Hodgkinson declined to comment on Dion's situation specifically, though she said in general the treasurer can't cash a check if it isn't clear what the funds should be applied to.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -- The Siberian Husky that serves as the mascot for the University of Connecticut has helped two alumni make a love connection.

Jonathan served as wingman Monday when Daniel Bronko, 23, surprised his girlfriend, Holly Korona, 27, on a trip back to campus with a wedding proposal . The pair had met in 2013 while studying elementary education and working at the UConn recreation center.

Bronko brought Korona back to campus Monday on the pretense of visiting his younger brother, Jordan, who is a senior at UConn.

Bronko had reached out to Jonathan's handlers in advance.

"It was my first time ever Facebook messaging a dog," he said. "Thankfully, the handlers agreed to meet up with me. I knew it would be extra special for Holly, because she absolutely loves dogs."

Bronko brought Korona to a favorite spot by Mirror Lake on campus, then dropped to one knee when the dog showed up with the engagement ring attached to his collar.

She said yes and received a kiss from Bronko and lick on the face from Jonathan.

"It was a huge surprise," she said. "I was never thinking that Jonathan would be there. I was thinking in my mind, maybe it might happen at UConn, because that is a special place for us. But it was just extremely surprising and perfect. I can't stop smiling."

The couple, who live in Enfield and are both elementary school teachers at separate schools in Ellington, plan to wed next summer.

Jonathan may be invited to be the ring bearer, they said.

"He did such a good job with the engagement ring," Korona said. "I'd trust him with the ring," added Bronko.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

YORK, Pa. (AP) -- Police have released video of a man suspected of robbing a Pennsylvania credit union that shows him dropping some of the money while bicycling away from the crime scene.

Springettsbury Township police say the man robbed the Members First Credit Union on Thursday. The video is from a security camera on a business on a nearby street, about 10 minutes after the robbery.

The video clip posted on the police department's Facebook page shows the suspect riding down the sidewalk and dropping cash before he stops, gets off the bike, and returns to scoop up the loot.

Police have not yet charged anyone in the heist.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -- Connecticut police say a man wearing a T-shirt that said "Hold My Beer And Watch This" has been arrested for driving under the influence after he crashed into a graveyard.

The Hartford Courant reports state police say 25-year-old Woodstock resident Harrison Wootton crashed his car into a graveyard's low stone wall in Putnam early Monday.

A mug shot shows Wootton wearing a black shirt with "Hold My Beer And Watch This" printed on the front.

Police say Wootton was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failing to drive in the proper lane and misuse of plates.

It's unclear whether Wootton is represented by an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

A phone listing under his name has been disconnected.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CHEVY CHASE, Md. (AP) - A Maryland couple say they found a live scorpion inside a bag of packaged spinach that was purchased from a Giant food store.

Sri Sindhusha Boddapati of Chevy Chase tells news outlets that she was making lunch on Monday when she noticed something crawling inside the bag.

She says she initially thought it was a cricket but realized it was a scorpion after capturing it in a water bottle.

Her husband, Shanmukha Pranay Rajeev Jerripothula, took the bottle to the Landover store where they bought the spinach. He says he asked store officials to stop selling the spinach, but they refused.

In a statement, Giant Food of Landover, Maryland, described what happened as an "isolated incident." The company says it is taking steps to ensure it doesn't happen again.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

EPHRATA, Pa. (AP) - Police say a Pennsylvania man crashed his car into a utility pole because he thought there was a spider in his lap.

Ephrata Township police didn't release the name of the man involved in the crash about 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say the man escaped injury, but his vehicle had to be towed.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DERIDDER, La. (AP) - A local police union in Louisiana is raffling off a grand prize that has shocked some: the use of a stun gun on one of its officers.

DeRidder Police Chief John Gott says officers themselves suggested one of their own be stunned April 15 to raise funds for the department's Christmas toy drive.

"They are willing to do whatever it takes ... to purchase toys for local families in need," Gott told The American Press of Lake Charles.

Gott says a certified instructor will shoot the stun gun under controlled conditions, showing what officers must endure in training.

The prize is intended for adults. That detail wasn't included on community flyers, Gott says, and may have contributed to some negative reactions. But he says reaction has been largely positive.