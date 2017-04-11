Spokane wants your feedback on snow response - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane wants your feedback on snow response

Photo: City of Spokane Twitter Photo: City of Spokane Twitter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

The City of Spokane wants your feedback on how to improve its response when it snows. Mayor Condon, City Council and the Street Department plan to use the information gathered to identify how to make changes to better meet the needs of citizens during winter weather.

“Snow is part of life in the Inland Northwest, and we are taking a fresh look at how we can improve mobility for vehicles and pedestrians during inclement weather,” says Gary Kaesemeyer, the City’s Street Director in a release Tuesday.  “We are reviewing best practices from other cities, evaluating our equipment, and considering staffing needs to refine our approach to address the citizens’ most important priorities.”

This past winter was the wettest on record and much of that precipitation fell as snow. The City of Spokane completed three full-city plows to respond to those conditions. Meanwhile, people expressed concerns about how the city handled the snowfall on the streets and on sidewalks. Concerns included snow berm problems, snowy sidewalks, and full-city plows taking too long to complete.

On Tuesday the City put out an online survey, which compiled those concerns and they're asking you to complete the survey to figure out what's the most important. The survey will be available until April 25 and the results will help define which changes will be prioritized for implementation next winter.

If you'd like to the the survey, you can do so here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Sposnow 

