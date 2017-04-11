Drug charges dropped against Coeur d'Alene doctor in trafficking ring

On Tuesday, KHQ confirmed that federal prosecutors have dropped all charges against a Coeur d'Alene doctor in relation to a multi-state drug trafficking ring.

Dr. Stanley Toelle had been facing accusations that he, his wife, and nine others ran narcotics like Oxycontin, from Las Vegas to Spokane and North Idaho. Now prosecutors say Dr. Toelle wasn't part of that ring, but he has pleaded guilty to lying about how much money his wife, a stripper, was making.

Loren Toelle and nine others pleaded guilty to the drug ring and are awaiting sentencing.