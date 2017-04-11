Founder of J. Geils Band, John Geils, dead at 71

John Warren Geils Jr., better known as J. Geils and founder of the J. Geils Band, a group best known for its album Freeze Frame and the song "Centerfold," has been found dead in his house in Massachusetts, according to the Groton Police Department. He was 71 years old.

Geils formed the band while studying mechanical engineering in college. Other members included Danny Klein, Dick Salwitz, Stephen Jo Bladd, and Peter Wolf, with Seth Justman becoming the last member before the band released its debut album in 1970.

The band released 11 album before reaching its commercial peak in the 1980s with its 12th album Freeze Frame. The album was No. 1 on the charts for four weeks following its release. It remained on the charts for 70 weeks.

The band broke up a few years later but reunited a few times in the 2000s and 2010s.

The band was a finalist for the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame in 2011 and 2016.