Friends remember woman killed in Bonner County

Friends remember woman killed in Bonner County

Posted: Updated:
by Adam Mayer, KHQ Local News Reporter
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho -

A light that used to shine is now a littler dimmer. 78-year-old Shirley Ramey’s life was taken last Wednesday.  

Joy Harris knew Ramey from working in the city of Hope.

“Her and I would sit out on the front steps outside of the City Hall and we would have conversations that were just very nice and beautiful,” Harris said.

Beautiful, like roses that line the growing memorial,  and are a testament to a tight-knit community.

News, no matter how tragic, travels fast.

"I knew right away, I knew right away who she was and what had happened,” Harris said.

Initially, only Shirley’s immediate neighbors were told of the danger.

The rest of the community wasn’t warned there was a killer on the loose until 24 hours after the murder happened.

That information came only in a press release, there was never any note of it on the Sheriff’s Nixle Alert system, which can send electronic alerts to the whole community.

Neither is the 911 call from that day available, information which Bonner County has previously made public.

The website disappeared around the time of the shooting that took Shirley’s life.

KHQ has made multiple attempts to talk to Sheriff Daryl Wheeler about the case, but he has not returned any phone calls.

KHQ has also filed a public records request for more information regarding the investigation.

