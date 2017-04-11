Spokane family works to bring son's body home from overseas for burial

It’s been a difficult time for one Spokane family as they struggle with the death of their son. But they can’t have a funeral yet because they’re still trying to get the body back to the United States.

Donna and Vaughn Young got the call late Friday night about their son Dallen. They were told he had been sick all day and that he had passed away at the hospital in Guatemala.

Dallen was a world traveler. He was in Guatemala for a trip, and then was getting ready to start a volunteer program.

“He was happy and he made a difference in the world,” Vaughn says.

“We're finding out now that under the scenes he was just truly a good hearted, big hearted kid,” Donna says.

Donna says friends and people they don’t even know have been telling them stories about how Dallen’s been there for them through their darkest times. Donna and Vaughn are trying to focus on remembering the good times.

“You always think your child's going to come back home and I keep expecting him to go back and walk through the door saying I'm home with his crazy personality. And I think that's the biggest thing for us now is to get his body back home,” Donna says.

It's Holy Week and most government offices are closed. His body is in Managua, the capital of Nicaragua. Donna says even though it’s been tough, there have been little blessings in Nicaragua as people at the funeral home there have been doing what they can for their family.

“For us we felt like we wanted to see him and we wanted his brothers to have closure,” Vaughn says.

They say even though it’s been tough, the outpouring of support has been getting them through it one step at a time.

“Everybody's just been so kind. It's amazing,” they say. “It's just overwhelming to see and feel love from people you don't know. I can't even begin to express my thanks for them.”

They’ve been in touch with the US Embassy and they think it’ll probably take four to five weeks to bring Dallen home.

A friend of the family also set up a YouCaring page to help with those expenses: https://www.youcaring.com/donnaandvaughnyoung-795857?fb_action_ids=1636313953062985&fb_action_types=youcaringcom%3Adonate