Spokane family works to bring son's body home from overseas for

Spokane family works to bring son's body home from overseas for burial

SPOKANE, Wash. -

It’s been a difficult time for one Spokane family as they struggle with the death of their son. But they can’t have a funeral yet because they’re still trying to get the body back to the United States.

Donna and Vaughn Young got the call late Friday night about their son Dallen. They were told he had been sick all day and that he had passed away at the hospital in Guatemala.

Dallen was a world traveler. He was in Guatemala for a trip, and then was getting ready to start a volunteer program.  

“He was happy and he made a difference in the world,” Vaughn says.

“We're finding out now that under the scenes he was just truly a good hearted, big hearted kid,” Donna says.

Donna says friends and people they don’t even know have been telling them stories about how Dallen’s been there for them through their darkest times. Donna and Vaughn are trying to focus on remembering the good times.

“You always think your child's going to come back home and I keep expecting him to go back and walk through the door saying I'm home with his crazy personality. And I think that's the biggest thing for us now is to get his body back home,” Donna says.

It's Holy Week and most government offices are closed. His body is in Managua, the capital of Nicaragua. Donna says even though it’s been tough, there have been little blessings in Nicaragua as people at the funeral home there have been doing what they can for their family.

“For us we felt like we wanted to see him and we wanted his brothers to have closure,” Vaughn says.

They say even though it’s been tough, the outpouring of support has been getting them through it one step at a time.

“Everybody's just been so kind. It's amazing,” they say. “It's just overwhelming to see and feel love from people you don't know. I can't even begin to express my thanks for them.”

They’ve been in touch with the US Embassy and they think it’ll probably take four to five weeks to bring Dallen home.

A friend of the family also set up a YouCaring page to help with those expenses: https://www.youcaring.com/donnaandvaughnyoung-795857?fb_action_ids=1636313953062985&fb_action_types=youcaringcom%3Adonate

  Nearly $600,000 Valleyford home looks like it's ready for a wild west movie

    Nearly $600,000 Valleyford home looks like it's ready for a wild west movie

    Thursday, July 13 2017 2:10 PM EDT2017-07-13 18:10:13 GMT

    VALLEYFORD, Wash. - Did you check out the main photo of this story? Can you believe these photos are from the same home (or technically same piece of property) for sale for almost $600,000 in Valleyford, WA.  The real estate ad for the home reads, "Is that John Wayne? Walk the boardwalk/balcony of the Old West "Cow Town" 35 x 100 shop w/upper levels and 13.5" roll-up door and a 40x40 barn." 

    >>

    VALLEYFORD, Wash. - Did you check out the main photo of this story? Can you believe these photos are from the same home (or technically same piece of property) for sale for almost $600,000 in Valleyford, WA.  The real estate ad for the home reads, "Is that John Wayne? Walk the boardwalk/balcony of the Old West "Cow Town" 35 x 100 shop w/upper levels and 13.5" roll-up door and a 40x40 barn." 

    >>

  PHOTOS: Do you recognize these burglary suspects?

    PHOTOS: Do you recognize these burglary suspects?

    Thursday, July 13 2017 3:24 PM EDT2017-07-13 19:24:52 GMT

    LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. - The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is investigating a recent burglary that happened in broad daylight, and it was that daylight that allowed security cameras to get some pretty decent photos of the suspects.  The Sheriff's Office believes the burglary happened on July 6, 2017 in the Waukon area, which is south of Reardan and east of Edwall.

    >>

    LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. - The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is investigating a recent burglary that happened in broad daylight, and it was that daylight that allowed security cameras to get some pretty decent photos of the suspects.  The Sheriff's Office believes the burglary happened on July 6, 2017 in the Waukon area, which is south of Reardan and east of Edwall.

    >>

  Family of 4-year-old who drowned in the Spokane River speaks

    Family of 4-year-old who drowned in the Spokane River speaks

    Thursday, July 13 2017 9:50 PM EDT2017-07-14 01:50:36 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The family of the 4-year-old boy who drowned in the Spokane River Tuesday is speaking for the first time. "If you can imagine a train driving through your house and all of a sudden it hooked you and you're on the back of the train going a million miles-an-hour and can't hang on," said the boys grandfather, Dwane Oliver. "It's hard, it's like chaos trying to keep up." 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The family of the 4-year-old boy who drowned in the Spokane River Tuesday is speaking for the first time. “If you can imagine a train driving through your house and all of a sudden it hooked you and you're on the back of the train going a million miles-an-hour and can't hang on,” said the boys grandfather, Dwane Oliver. “It’s hard, it's like chaos trying to keep up.” 

    >>
  Mad Minute stories from Thursday, July 13th

    Mad Minute stories from Thursday, July 13th

    Thursday, July 13 2017 5:25 PM EDT2017-07-13 21:25:38 GMT
    Mad Minute for 12/30/16Mad Minute for 12/30/16

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, July 13th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, July 13th.

    >>

  • Family of 4-year-old who drowned in the Spokane River speaks

    Family of 4-year-old who drowned in the Spokane River speaks

    Thursday, July 13 2017 9:50 PM EDT2017-07-14 01:50:36 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The family of the 4-year-old boy who drowned in the Spokane River Tuesday is speaking for the first time. “If you can imagine a train driving through your house and all of a sudden it hooked you and you're on the back of the train going a million miles-an-hour and can't hang on,” said the boys grandfather, Dwane Oliver. “It’s hard, it's like chaos trying to keep up.” 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The family of the 4-year-old boy who drowned in the Spokane River Tuesday is speaking for the first time. “If you can imagine a train driving through your house and all of a sudden it hooked you and you're on the back of the train going a million miles-an-hour and can't hang on,” said the boys grandfather, Dwane Oliver. “It’s hard, it's like chaos trying to keep up.” 

    >>

  Old time phones bringing new sense of community west central Spokane

    Old time phones bringing new sense of community west central Spokane

    Thursday, July 13 2017 9:45 PM EDT2017-07-14 01:45:50 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Hello operator, tell me a story. It's a unique way to bring a sense of community to West Central Spokane. "We have three dial-story phone booths like these, one at Indaba, one at Batch Bake shop, and one at the West Central Community Center," Brooke Matson, the executive director of Spark Central said. Each dial tells a different story. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Hello operator, tell me a story. It’s a unique way to bring a sense of community to West Central Spokane. “We have three dial-story phone booths like these, one at Indaba, one at Batch Bake shop, and one at the West Central Community Center,” Brooke Matson, the executive director of Spark Central said. Each dial tells a different story. 

    >>
    •   