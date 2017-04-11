High Spokane gas prices expected to climb through summer months

Right now gas prices in Spokane are anywhere from $2.80 to $3.50 a gallon depending on what grade of gas you buy. Last year at this time it was closer to $2.20 a gallon. "I think it's a heck of an increase," said Julie Owens who was filling up her truck on Tuesday.

So what's with the pain at the pump? "I think we're one of the highest I believe in the nation," Julie said. And she was right!

Washington State has the second-highest gas tax in the country at 49.4 cents per gallon. And gas prices are only expected to rise through May, as refineries slow production down for routine maintenance. "That kind of scares me a little bit," said Tammy Nardini

Tammy said that she and her family were recently on spring break and they felt the pain when they hit the road. "It cost us quite a bit of money to get there," Tammy said about her recent trip to Idaho Falls.

As summer approaches, gas prices are expected to go up even more. To find the best gas prices near you here are some websites that will help you feel some relief at the pump.

https://www.gasbuddy.com/

https://wa.aaa.com/automotive/gas-prices