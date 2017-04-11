High Spokane gas prices expected to climb through summer months - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

High Spokane gas prices expected to climb through summer months

by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Right now gas prices in Spokane are anywhere from $2.80 to $3.50 a gallon depending on what grade of gas you buy. Last year at this time it was closer to $2.20 a gallon. "I think it's a heck of an increase," said Julie Owens who was filling up her truck on Tuesday.

So what's with the pain at the pump?  "I think we're one of the highest I believe in the nation," Julie said. And she was right!

Washington State has the second-highest gas tax in the country at 49.4 cents per gallon. And gas prices are only expected to rise through May, as refineries slow production down for routine maintenance. "That kind of scares me a little bit," said Tammy Nardini

Tammy said that she and her family were recently on spring break and they felt the pain when they hit the road. "It cost us quite a bit of money to get there," Tammy said about her recent trip to Idaho Falls.

As summer approaches, gas prices are expected to go up even more. To find the best gas prices near you here are some websites that will help you feel some relief at the pump.

https://www.gasbuddy.com/

https://wa.aaa.com/automotive/gas-prices

  Nearly $600,000 Valleyford home looks like it's ready for a wild west movie

    VALLEYFORD, Wash. - Did you check out the main photo of this story? Can you believe these photos are from the same home (or technically same piece of property) for sale for almost $600,000 in Valleyford, WA.  The real estate ad for the home reads, "Is that John Wayne? Walk the boardwalk/balcony of the Old West "Cow Town" 35 x 100 shop w/upper levels and 13.5" roll-up door and a 40x40 barn." 

  PHOTOS: Do you recognize these burglary suspects?

    LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. - The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is investigating a recent burglary that happened in broad daylight, and it was that daylight that allowed security cameras to get some pretty decent photos of the suspects.  The Sheriff's Office believes the burglary happened on July 6, 2017 in the Waukon area, which is south of Reardan and east of Edwall.

  Family of 4-year-old who drowned in the Spokane River speaks

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The family of the 4-year-old boy who drowned in the Spokane River Tuesday is speaking for the first time. "If you can imagine a train driving through your house and all of a sudden it hooked you and you're on the back of the train going a million miles-an-hour and can't hang on," said the boys grandfather, Dwane Oliver. "It's hard, it's like chaos trying to keep up." 

  Mad Minute stories from Thursday, July 13th

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, July 13th.

  Family of 4-year-old who drowned in the Spokane River speaks

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The family of the 4-year-old boy who drowned in the Spokane River Tuesday is speaking for the first time. "If you can imagine a train driving through your house and all of a sudden it hooked you and you're on the back of the train going a million miles-an-hour and can't hang on," said the boys grandfather, Dwane Oliver. "It's hard, it's like chaos trying to keep up." 

  Old time phones bringing new sense of community west central Spokane

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Hello operator, tell me a story. It's a unique way to bring a sense of community to West Central Spokane. "We have three dial-story phone booths like these, one at Indaba, one at Batch Bake shop, and one at the West Central Community Center," Brooke Matson, the executive director of Spark Central said. Each dial tells a different story. 

