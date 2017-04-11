Spokane City crews clear out homeless camp; say there are countless more

Homelessness in Spokane has been a problem for years, but right now there are just three city employees whose job it is to clear out countless homeless camps.

“We do one or two of these a week,” said Spokane Code Enforcement Litter Control Foreman, Jim Kreitz. “It’s just me and my two buddies over there trying to get this job done.”

On Tuesday, Kreitz and his small crew were in Peaceful Valley, clearing out a camp KHQ reported last week.

“We’ve been here at lest five times, possibly six times,” said Kreitz. “And we’ll be back in a few months.”

The mounds of trash, clothing, and filth that neighbors have been dealing with for the past eight years disappeared Tuesday.

The job took two hours. Crews hand to put everything inside a tarp and use a winch to pull it out. Meanwhile, they watched every step as they scaled the steep hillside.

“For the guys to try to drag this across here is just way too dangerous,” said Kreitz. “I couldn’t imagine my guys dragging bags over that hillside, somebody would go down so we’re letting the winch do the work off the truck.”

The City posted a 24-hour notice to vacate the property. Along with the notice, the City left a list of resources with the hopes they will be used so that people don’t return to the site.

One of those resources is Community Court, which is held at the Spokane Public Library in downtown Spokane on Monday mornings.

The program offers a variety of resources, including behavior health, alcohol treatment, job opportunities, and legal advice.

The city says now that they have a new line that you can call which is 311, they are responsive to peoples issues. They say if you are dealing with an issue like Brown's, to call 311 and report it.