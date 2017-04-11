Q&A with Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich about the fate of Crime Check - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Q&A with Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich about the fate of Crime Check

Posted: Updated:
by Joe McHale, KHQ Local News Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

If you received a ballot in your mailbox recently you probably noticed a proposition that has major implications for law enforcement and first responders.

Proposition 1 aims to help police and firefighters keep their communication and dispatch operations in check.

One of those crucial services is Crime Check. Should Proposition 1 fail, it would mean that service would be severely reduced.

This story got a lot of attention on our KHQ Facebook page. We gathered three common themes from the comments and took those questions to Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich.

Q: Why do we even use Crime Check? It doesn’t work.

A: “Well what I say to those folks who say it doesn't do anything is take a look at all those people who are arrested based on that Crime Check report that gives us that one little piece of info that breaks that burglary ring.”

“Without Crime Check I have no way of knowing definitively where to take resources and how to help the community.”

Q: Should Crime Check be overhauled or restructured?

A: “We have actually looked at different models. There is a way to reconfigure, but it's going to take a total restructuring of the way we dispatch and the way we take calls.”

Q: What would happen if Crime Check went away?

A: “When Crime Check went away in 2004 our ability to know what was going on as far as crime in the community plummeted. And it mirrors exactly in our crime stats. Crime went way down. When Crime Check came back crime went back up, leveled off, and it's been trending downward since.”

The county is asking for the approval of a small portion of local sales tax to go toward funding these communications. How small are we talking? In all, it's one tenth of one percent. So for every $10, the county receives a penny.

Crime Check takes over 240,000 calls each year including property crime, medical needs and even emergency calls.

You should have received a ballot in the mail to vote on Proposition 1. You have to mail in the ballot by April 25.  

This proposition doesn't only affect the city of Spokane. If it passes, all the cities inside Spokane County would get to keep the programs like Crime Check that we benefit from now.

For a county by county voter guide for April's special elections, click here: https://www.sos.wa.gov/elections/research/2017-Voters-Pamphlet.aspx

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Nearly $600,000 Valleyford home looks like it's ready for a wild west movie

    Nearly $600,000 Valleyford home looks like it's ready for a wild west movie

    Thursday, July 13 2017 2:10 PM EDT2017-07-13 18:10:13 GMT

    VALLEYFORD, Wash. - Did you check out the main photo of this story? Can you believe these photos are from the same home (or technically same piece of property) for sale for almost $600,000 in Valleyford, WA.  The real estate ad for the home reads, "Is that John Wayne? Walk the boardwalk/balcony of the Old West "Cow Town" 35 x 100 shop w/upper levels and 13.5" roll-up door and a 40x40 barn." 

    >>

    VALLEYFORD, Wash. - Did you check out the main photo of this story? Can you believe these photos are from the same home (or technically same piece of property) for sale for almost $600,000 in Valleyford, WA.  The real estate ad for the home reads, "Is that John Wayne? Walk the boardwalk/balcony of the Old West "Cow Town" 35 x 100 shop w/upper levels and 13.5" roll-up door and a 40x40 barn." 

    >>

  • PHOTOS: Do you recognize these burglary suspects?

    PHOTOS: Do you recognize these burglary suspects?

    Thursday, July 13 2017 3:24 PM EDT2017-07-13 19:24:52 GMT

    LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. - The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is investigating a recent burglary that happened in broad daylight, and it was that daylight that allowed security cameras to get some pretty decent photos of the suspects.  The Sheriff's Office believes the burglary happened on July 6, 2017 in the Waukon area, which is south of Reardan and east of Edwall.

    >>

    LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. - The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is investigating a recent burglary that happened in broad daylight, and it was that daylight that allowed security cameras to get some pretty decent photos of the suspects.  The Sheriff's Office believes the burglary happened on July 6, 2017 in the Waukon area, which is south of Reardan and east of Edwall.

    >>

  • Family of 4-year-old who drowned in the Spokane River speaks

    Family of 4-year-old who drowned in the Spokane River speaks

    Thursday, July 13 2017 9:50 PM EDT2017-07-14 01:50:36 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The family of the 4-year-old boy who drowned in the Spokane River Tuesday is speaking for the first time. “If you can imagine a train driving through your house and all of a sudden it hooked you and you're on the back of the train going a million miles-an-hour and can't hang on,” said the boys grandfather, Dwane Oliver. “It’s hard, it's like chaos trying to keep up.” 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The family of the 4-year-old boy who drowned in the Spokane River Tuesday is speaking for the first time. “If you can imagine a train driving through your house and all of a sudden it hooked you and you're on the back of the train going a million miles-an-hour and can't hang on,” said the boys grandfather, Dwane Oliver. “It’s hard, it's like chaos trying to keep up.” 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Mad Minute stories from Thursday, July 13th

    Mad Minute stories from Thursday, July 13th

    Thursday, July 13 2017 5:25 PM EDT2017-07-13 21:25:38 GMT
    Mad Minute for 12/30/16Mad Minute for 12/30/16

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, July 13th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, July 13th.

    >>

  • Family of 4-year-old who drowned in the Spokane River speaks

    Family of 4-year-old who drowned in the Spokane River speaks

    Thursday, July 13 2017 9:50 PM EDT2017-07-14 01:50:36 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The family of the 4-year-old boy who drowned in the Spokane River Tuesday is speaking for the first time. “If you can imagine a train driving through your house and all of a sudden it hooked you and you're on the back of the train going a million miles-an-hour and can't hang on,” said the boys grandfather, Dwane Oliver. “It’s hard, it's like chaos trying to keep up.” 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The family of the 4-year-old boy who drowned in the Spokane River Tuesday is speaking for the first time. “If you can imagine a train driving through your house and all of a sudden it hooked you and you're on the back of the train going a million miles-an-hour and can't hang on,” said the boys grandfather, Dwane Oliver. “It’s hard, it's like chaos trying to keep up.” 

    >>

  • Old time phones bringing new sense of community west central Spokane

    Old time phones bringing new sense of community west central Spokane

    Thursday, July 13 2017 9:45 PM EDT2017-07-14 01:45:50 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Hello operator, tell me a story. It’s a unique way to bring a sense of community to West Central Spokane. “We have three dial-story phone booths like these, one at Indaba, one at Batch Bake shop, and one at the West Central Community Center,” Brooke Matson, the executive director of Spark Central said. Each dial tells a different story. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Hello operator, tell me a story. It’s a unique way to bring a sense of community to West Central Spokane. “We have three dial-story phone booths like these, one at Indaba, one at Batch Bake shop, and one at the West Central Community Center,” Brooke Matson, the executive director of Spark Central said. Each dial tells a different story. 

    >>
    •   