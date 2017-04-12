Get text alerts about construction projects from Future Spokane

Construction season is underway in Spokane and there is about $100 million in projects happening in the city right now.

The City of Spokane is improving public infrastructure in downtown, as well as revitalizing Riverfront Park and creating a walkable livable urban center for citizens and visitors. The City says that with a bit of planning, you should be able to get downtown without major disruptions. Even during the height of construction, nearly all routes into downtown will be open and operating normally.

The City's downtown construction campaign has launched a website to allow people to track the progress of each project, and sign up for text and email alerts for each project.

The following major projects are on track for 2017 in the downtown core: