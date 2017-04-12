Trump administration to lift federal hiring freeze

The federal hiring freeze implemented by President Donald Trump as one of his first acts in office will be lifted Wednesday.



But budget director Mick Mulvaney says many jobs will remain unfilled as the White House embarks on an administration-wide effort to overhaul the federal government and reduce its work force.



The president signed the memorandum in January freezing large portions of federal government hiring, barring the military and positions deemed necessary for national security and public safety.



Agencies will have until June to submit drafts for overhauling their workforces and come up with ideas for streamlining operations.



The administration says it's part of a larger effort to save taxpayer cash.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)