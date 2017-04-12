Police investigating fatal crash north of Chewelah

Washington State Patrol reports one person is dead after a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in Stevens County Tuesday night.

The crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. on Highway 395 at milepost 207, about one mile north of Chewelah. The road is blocked while troopers investigate the crash but there is a detour available.

Investigators were still on scene Tuesday night gathering evidence.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The identities of those involved in the crash have not yet been released.