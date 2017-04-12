Police near Portland shoot and kill suicidal father who killed his two daughters

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

A suicidal father is now dead after killing both of his daughters and exchanging gunfire with police. According to NBC affiliate KGW, the girls were only 11 and 8-years-old and the man was killed in a shootout with Gresham Police.



The incident started as a domestic violence call around 12:30am when a mother called police saying she was worried because her suicidal husband and both daughters were missing.



Around 2am police located the father's SUV in a parking lot near 162nd Avenue and Glisan Street. A gun battle then broke out and that man was killed by police after exchanging fire with officers.



When police entered the SUV, they found the tow bodies of the little girls. We do not know how the girls died at this time but we do know the SUV they were in was damaged by a fire.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

heartbreaking new details, two little girls found dead in suv, their father engages with police, police shot and killed him — Rachael Rafanelli (@RachaelKGW) April 12, 2017