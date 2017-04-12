Woman's body found in Coeur d'Alene River

The body of a female has been found in the Coeur d'Alene River. According to the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office, the body was found on Tuesday, April 11th, in the river between Kellogg and Smelterville.



The body was reported by a fisherman in the area. The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office and Kellogg Police Department responded scene. An investigation is presently underway to determine the identity and cause of death. An autopsy will be conducted later this week.



At this time, the investigation is ongoing and no additional information can be released. As soon as we get more information, we will update this story.