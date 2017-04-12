PHOTOS: Washouts close multiple highways in Eastern Washington - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

PHOTOS: Washouts close multiple highways in Eastern Washington

Posted:
Road collapse on Gold Creek Loop by Colville, WA (Courtesy: Arieal Photography - Lieven Walston) Road collapse on Gold Creek Loop by Colville, WA (Courtesy: Arieal Photography - Lieven Walston)
The Washington State Department of Transportation says there are several road closures on the east side of the state due to recent rainfall. The road closures include the following:

SR 20 over Loup Loup pass is closed in both directions from the Loup Loup Pass summit at milepost 215 to Rock Creek at milepost 223 due to water over the roadway, mud slides, and road repairs. Currently there is no estimated time for reopening and no local detour available. Motorists can use SR 153 through the Methow Valley as an alternate route.

SR 21 at Gold Creek is closed due to road damage about 15 miles south of Republic. There is no detour available for SB traffic. NB local traffic can use Cache creek road to Nespelum then to Tonasket and SR 20 to Republic. This is an extremely long route and large trucks prohibited.

US 395 is closed just north of Colville between milepost 231.5 and 233, just north of Williams Lake Rd, until further notice due to flooding. The Williams Lake Road-Spanish Prairie Road detour is open to passenger cars and legally-loaded trucks, with a 15 MPH speed limit.

SR 31 is back open after being blocked at milepost 11 due to a mudslide, just south of Metaline.

Gold Creek Loop by Colville, WA has also collapsed.
For the latest updates on road conditions and closures, click here: http://tinyurl.com/k48qtk4

