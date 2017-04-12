New app will track Spokane Students who ride the school bus

Parents of students in the Spokane Public School District will soon be able to track when their child gets on and off the bus.

According to SPS spokesperson Kevin Morrison, the district is implementing Z Pass on May 1.

The program has two features.

The first allows students to use an electronic chip-embedded card to check in when they get on the bus, then check out when they reach their destination.

The second feature allows parents to use their smartphones to monitor the location of the school bus.

Currently, Spokane Public Montessori and Libby Center are testing the system.

Morrison says 460 students are currently using Z Pass, which will cost the district $91,000.

Morrison says all 34 elementary schools in the district will have Z Pass activated on May 1. Then, all middle and high schools in the district will start using it starting in the fall.

Z Pass is not mandated by the district, but encouraged for the safety and security of students.