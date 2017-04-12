WATCH: Mudslide on Highway 95 near Bonners Ferry caught on camera

Flaggers are directing traffic on Highway 95 south of Bonners Ferry after a mudslide covered the road last Friday.

The slide was caught on camera and the video shows tons of mud, rocks and trees giving way and pushing two layers of concrete barriers off the road. The Idaho Department of Transportation says in all, 800 cubic yards of debris covered the road.

No one was injured in the slide.

IDT says Land Surveyor Mathew Wilson (who shot the video) was assessing the hillside stability when he heard popping and cracking. Knowing a slide was imminent, flaggers on scene quickly stopped traffic and minutes later the hillside gave way.

Debris was cleared by Friday evening, but as of Wednesday, one lane of the highway is closed as the hillside remains unstable.

Several areas of North Idaho are impacted by this year's historic winter precipitation. Slides have occurred on Idaho State Highways 3, 5, 57, and 97, according to IDT.