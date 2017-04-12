Assault charge upgraded to manslaughter after man dies following shoving match at casino

A 57-year-old man is now being charged with 1st Degree Manslaughter after shoving another man at Northern Quest Casino who then hit his head and later died.

Court documents show Thomas Carey was at Northern Quest Casino on Saturday when he got into a fight with 66-year-old Michael Vercruysee, who Carey says was bother his mother because he thought she was playing two machines at once.

Court documents say there was a verbal exchanged between the two men and Carey responded by shoving Vercruysee. Court documents say surveillance video shows Vercruysee hit his head on a chair after being pushed. Carey was initially charged with assault, but that charge was upgraded to manslaughter after Vercruysee died from his injuries two days later.

Carey has been released from jail on his own recognizance after a court appearance on Tuesday. His next court appearance is scheduled for next Wednesday.