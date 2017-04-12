Airlines pushing back on talk of banning overbooking flights - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Airlines pushing back on talk of banning overbooking flights

Posted:
DALLAS -

With the federal government and a Senate committee looking into the dragging of a man off a United Express flight, the airline industry is beginning to speak up against any effort to bar them from overselling flights.
    
The CEO of Delta Air Lines calls overbooking "a valid business process."
    
Airlines for America, a group representing most of the big U.S. carriers, says the practice lets airlines keep fares low while managing the rate of no-shows on any particular route.
    
Federal rules allow airlines to sell more tickets than they have seats, and airlines do it routinely because they assume some passengers won't show up.

  UPDATE: Spokane Police arrest suspect in downtown ax vandalism

    SPOKANE, Wash. - After a tip from a viewer who saw our story Thursday night, Spokane Police say 28-year-old Torin Ford has been arrested in connection to the vandalism that took place in downtown Spokane Wednesday night. As of right now, Ford only has one charge of Second Degree Malicious Mischief against him. 

  Pilot okay after small plane crash in Hillyard

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A small plane crashed in Hillyard near Wellesley and N. Freya on Friday. Firefighters were called to an extrication crash in the 3600 block of E. Wellesley which turned out to be a plane down. Officers were on scene within seconds and assisted the pilot as he got out of the plane. 

  Family of 4-year-old who drowned in the Spokane River speaks

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The family of the 4-year-old boy who drowned in the Spokane River Tuesday is speaking for the first time. "If you can imagine a train driving through your house and all of a sudden it hooked you and you're on the back of the train going a million miles-an-hour and can't hang on," said the boys grandfather, Dwane Oliver. "It's hard, it's like chaos trying to keep up." 

