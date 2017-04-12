Body found behind Coeur d'Alene motel identified

Coeur d'Alene Police have identified the body of the man found behind the Two Lakes motel near a small pond.

The man's body, found on the east side of Coeur d'Alene Lake Drive south of Sherman Avenue on April 6, has been identified as 43-year-old Larry Duane Long of Polson Montana. The circumstances surrounding Long's death are still being investigated.

Detectives would like to talk with anyone who had contact with Long between April 3 and April 6. Anyone with information are asked to call Detective Winstead at the Coeur d'Alene Police Department.