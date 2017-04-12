Sandpoint Mayor responds to hateful flyers distributed around Bonner County

The Mayor of Sandpoint is responding to flyers he is calling criminal that have been distributed throughout Sandpoint and Bonner County.

The flyers show a picture of Mayor Shelby Rognstad with a quote that reads, "At this point in time, Sandpoint has not yet learned how to be multi-cultural and I'm going to be part of the throes of that transformation, which must take place. Sandpoint is not going to be the homogenous (sic) that it once was in the last century. I'm going to be at the center of that. It's a huge transformation for Sandpoint to make. It is now going into multi-cultural mode and I will be resented because of my leading role. But without that leading role and without that transformation, Sandpoint will not survive."

The flyer goes on to ask people to support the mayor in the "darkening in Sandpoint" because it will make everyone prosperous.

Mayor Rognstad said the flyers were placed in the Bonner County Bee after distribution and also as a mailer to city and county residents.

"Clearly they are aimed at misinforming the public and promoting a racist and hateful message," Rognstad wrote in a release Wednesday, calling the flyers reminiscent of a robocall campaign that occurred during the last mayoral election in Sandpoint.

The Mayor gave the following statement about the flyers: