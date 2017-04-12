Sandpoint Mayor responds to hateful flyers distributed around Bo - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Sandpoint Mayor responds to hateful flyers distributed around Bonner County

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Connect
SANDPOINT, Idaho -

The Mayor of Sandpoint is responding to flyers he is calling criminal that have been distributed throughout Sandpoint and Bonner County. 

The flyers show a picture of Mayor Shelby Rognstad with a quote that reads, "At  this point in time, Sandpoint has not yet learned how to be multi-cultural and I'm going to be part of the throes of that transformation, which must take place. Sandpoint is not going to be the homogenous (sic) that it once was in the last century. I'm going to be at the center of that. It's a huge transformation for Sandpoint to make. It is now going into multi-cultural mode and I will be resented because of my leading role. But without that leading role and without that transformation, Sandpoint will not survive."

The flyer goes on to ask people to support the mayor in the "darkening in Sandpoint" because it will make everyone prosperous.

Mayor Rognstad said the flyers were placed in the Bonner County Bee after distribution and also as a mailer to city and county residents.

"Clearly they are aimed at misinforming the public and promoting a racist and hateful message," Rognstad wrote in a release Wednesday, calling the flyers reminiscent of a robocall campaign that occurred during the last mayoral election in Sandpoint.

The Mayor gave the following statement about the flyers:

Dear Sandpoint and Bonner County residents, you may have received an illegal flyer in the mail with my photo and a false quote with commentary promoting hate and misinformation. This is the second unlawful flyer distributed throughout the greater Sandpoint area in the last few weeks. This community responds to hate and ignorance with the power of truth and justice.

Know that as your Mayor, my purpose remains clear. I am here to promote economic prosperity by supporting job growth, innovative industry, local business and enhancing the tremendous quality of life we enjoy here in Sandpoint. At the same time I stand in support of human rights and a fair and equitable society. We are so blessed to live in such beautiful place, in such a beautiful community. I will continue to work with all of you to retain the best of Sandpoint while positioning our town to be evermore successful in the future. We have the raw ingredients for incredible prosperity and by working together, in alignment, we can all actualize that success together.      

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: Spokane Police arrest suspect in downtown ax vandalism

    UPDATE: Spokane Police arrest suspect in downtown ax vandalism

    Friday, July 14 2017 9:44 PM EDT2017-07-15 01:44:22 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - After a tip from a viewer who saw our story Thursday night, Spokane Police say 28-year-old Torin Ford has been arrested in connection to the vandalism that took place in downtown Spokane Wednesday night. As of right now, Ford only has one charge of Second Degree Malicious Mischief against him. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - After a tip from a viewer who saw our story Thursday night, Spokane Police say 28-year-old Torin Ford has been arrested in connection to the vandalism that took place in downtown Spokane Wednesday night. As of right now, Ford only has one charge of Second Degree Malicious Mischief against him. 

    >>

  • Pilot okay after small plane crash in Hillyard

    Pilot okay after small plane crash in Hillyard

    Friday, July 14 2017 10:12 PM EDT2017-07-15 02:12:13 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A small plane crashed in Hillyard near Wellesley and N. Freya on Friday. Firefighters were called to an extrication crash in the 3600 block of E. Wellesley which turned out to be a plane down. Officers were on scene within seconds and assisted the pilot as he got out of the plane. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A small plane crashed in Hillyard near Wellesley and N. Freya on Friday. Firefighters were called to an extrication crash in the 3600 block of E. Wellesley which turned out to be a plane down. Officers were on scene within seconds and assisted the pilot as he got out of the plane. 

    >>

  • Family of 4-year-old who drowned in the Spokane River speaks

    Family of 4-year-old who drowned in the Spokane River speaks

    Friday, July 14 2017 3:39 PM EDT2017-07-14 19:39:27 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The family of the 4-year-old boy who drowned in the Spokane River Tuesday is speaking for the first time. “If you can imagine a train driving through your house and all of a sudden it hooked you and you're on the back of the train going a million miles-an-hour and can't hang on,” said the boys grandfather, Dwane Oliver. “It’s hard, it's like chaos trying to keep up.” 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The family of the 4-year-old boy who drowned in the Spokane River Tuesday is speaking for the first time. “If you can imagine a train driving through your house and all of a sudden it hooked you and you're on the back of the train going a million miles-an-hour and can't hang on,” said the boys grandfather, Dwane Oliver. “It’s hard, it's like chaos trying to keep up.” 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Pilot okay after small plane crash in Hillyard

    Pilot okay after small plane crash in Hillyard

    Friday, July 14 2017 10:12 PM EDT2017-07-15 02:12:13 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A small plane crashed in Hillyard near Wellesley and N. Freya on Friday. Firefighters were called to an extrication crash in the 3600 block of E. Wellesley which turned out to be a plane down. Officers were on scene within seconds and assisted the pilot as he got out of the plane. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A small plane crashed in Hillyard near Wellesley and N. Freya on Friday. Firefighters were called to an extrication crash in the 3600 block of E. Wellesley which turned out to be a plane down. Officers were on scene within seconds and assisted the pilot as he got out of the plane. 

    >>

  • PHOTOS: Is any of this stolen property found at Silverwood yours?

    PHOTOS: Is any of this stolen property found at Silverwood yours?

    Friday, July 14 2017 10:01 PM EDT2017-07-15 02:01:43 GMT

    HAYDEN, Idaho- There's never a good time to be the victim of theft, but it feels especially violating when it happens during a holiday. That's why we're very happy to report that the Kootenai County Sheriff's office just posted dozens of pictures of property they recently found. ...

    >>

    HAYDEN, Idaho- There's never a good time to be the victim of theft, but it feels especially violating when it happens during a holiday. That's why we're very happy to report that the Kootenai County Sheriff's office just posted dozens of pictures of property they recently found. ...

    >>

  • UPDATE: Spokane Police arrest suspect in downtown ax vandalism

    UPDATE: Spokane Police arrest suspect in downtown ax vandalism

    Friday, July 14 2017 9:44 PM EDT2017-07-15 01:44:22 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - After a tip from a viewer who saw our story Thursday night, Spokane Police say 28-year-old Torin Ford has been arrested in connection to the vandalism that took place in downtown Spokane Wednesday night. As of right now, Ford only has one charge of Second Degree Malicious Mischief against him. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - After a tip from a viewer who saw our story Thursday night, Spokane Police say 28-year-old Torin Ford has been arrested in connection to the vandalism that took place in downtown Spokane Wednesday night. As of right now, Ford only has one charge of Second Degree Malicious Mischief against him. 

    >>
    •   