Emergency crews pull man from Spokane River near Monroe Street Bridge

Emergency crews responded to the Monroe Street Bridge Wednesday afternoon for a reported water rescue. Crews were able to pull a man from the Spokane River underneath the bridge after the man swam to a nearby rock.

Investigators are unsure whether the man fell from the bridge or jumped.

The Spokane River was raging Wednesday, making rescue efforts difficult. Crews had to rappel down to the river's edge and pull the man up to safety using ropes. Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer told KHQ the man was lucky to survive given the conditions of the river.

Fire crews on scene checked the man for injuries,but his condition isn't known at this time. He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

Roads in the area were blocked while investigators were on scene. The man was pulled to safety around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening.

The man's identity has not been released.

Additional information was not immediately available.