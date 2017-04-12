Man certain body found in Coeur d'Alene River is his mother

The body of a female has been found in the Coeur d'Alene River. According to the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office, the body was found on Tuesday, April 11th, in the river between Kellogg and Smelterville.

The body hasn't been identified yet, but we spoke with one man who is certain the woman who was found is his mother.

62-year-old Karen Orchard went missing from her home on March 25th with out a trace.

"The last two weeks with her missing has just been a disbelief," said Justin Honlon

Her son became concerned because Karen suffered from the beginning stages of dementia and would sometimes go to areas that were not part of her normal routine.

"She was honest honorable kind-hearted and loving," Justin added about his mother.

The body Justin believes is his mother was discovered by a man who was fishing in the area and reported it to police.

"They did a great job they scoured the area they took kayakers down and went to every nook and cranny."

The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office has not confirmed that it is the body of Karen Orchard. They waiting to confirm after the autopsy is complete.