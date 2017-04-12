Man certain body found in Coeur d'Alene River is his mother - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Man certain body found in Coeur d'Alene River is his mother

Posted: Updated:
by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
Connect
KELLOGG, Idaho -

The body of a female has been found in the Coeur d'Alene River. According to the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office, the body was found on Tuesday, April 11th, in the river between Kellogg and Smelterville.

The body hasn't been identified yet, but we spoke with one man who is certain the woman who was found is his mother.

62-year-old Karen Orchard went missing from her home on March 25th with out a trace.

"The last two weeks with her missing has just been a disbelief," said Justin Honlon 

Her son became concerned because Karen suffered from the beginning stages of dementia and would sometimes go to areas that were not part of her normal routine. 

"She was honest honorable kind-hearted and loving," Justin added about his mother. 

The body Justin believes is his mother was discovered by a man who was fishing in the area and reported it to police.

"They did a great job they scoured the area they took kayakers down and went to every nook and cranny."

The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office has not confirmed that it is the body of  Karen Orchard. They waiting to confirm after the autopsy is complete.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: Spokane Police arrest suspect in downtown ax vandalism

    UPDATE: Spokane Police arrest suspect in downtown ax vandalism

    Friday, July 14 2017 9:44 PM EDT2017-07-15 01:44:22 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - After a tip from a viewer who saw our story Thursday night, Spokane Police say 28-year-old Torin Ford has been arrested in connection to the vandalism that took place in downtown Spokane Wednesday night. As of right now, Ford only has one charge of Second Degree Malicious Mischief against him. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - After a tip from a viewer who saw our story Thursday night, Spokane Police say 28-year-old Torin Ford has been arrested in connection to the vandalism that took place in downtown Spokane Wednesday night. As of right now, Ford only has one charge of Second Degree Malicious Mischief against him. 

    >>

  • Richland florist seeks US Supreme Court review

    Richland florist seeks US Supreme Court review

    Friday, July 14 2017 4:15 PM EDT2017-07-14 20:15:00 GMT

    RICHLAND, Wash. - A florist from Washington state is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a decision by the state's high court which concluded she violated the law by refusing to provide flowers for a same-sex wedding. Lawyers for Barronelle Stutzman on Friday contended the state Supreme Court decision violated her First Amendment protection for artistic expression. 

    >>

    RICHLAND, Wash. - A florist from Washington state is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a decision by the state's high court which concluded she violated the law by refusing to provide flowers for a same-sex wedding. Lawyers for Barronelle Stutzman on Friday contended the state Supreme Court decision violated her First Amendment protection for artistic expression. 

    >>

  • PHOTOS: Is any of this stolen property found at Silverwood yours?

    PHOTOS: Is any of this stolen property found at Silverwood yours?

    Friday, July 14 2017 10:01 PM EDT2017-07-15 02:01:43 GMT

    HAYDEN, Idaho- There's never a good time to be the victim of theft, but it feels especially violating when it happens during a holiday. That's why we're very happy to report that the Kootenai County Sheriff's office just posted dozens of pictures of property they recently found. ...

    >>

    HAYDEN, Idaho- There's never a good time to be the victim of theft, but it feels especially violating when it happens during a holiday. That's why we're very happy to report that the Kootenai County Sheriff's office just posted dozens of pictures of property they recently found. ...

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Mad Minute stories from Friday, July 14th

    Mad Minute stories from Friday, July 14th

    Friday, July 14 2017 5:44 PM EDT2017-07-14 21:44:02 GMT
    Mad Minute for 12/30/16Mad Minute for 12/30/16

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Friday, July 14th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Friday, July 14th.

    >>

  • Pilot okay after small plane crash in Hillyard

    Pilot okay after small plane crash in Hillyard

    Friday, July 14 2017 10:12 PM EDT2017-07-15 02:12:13 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A small plane crashed in Hillyard near Wellesley and N. Freya on Friday. Firefighters were called to an extrication crash in the 3600 block of E. Wellesley which turned out to be a plane down. Officers were on scene within seconds and assisted the pilot as he got out of the plane. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A small plane crashed in Hillyard near Wellesley and N. Freya on Friday. Firefighters were called to an extrication crash in the 3600 block of E. Wellesley which turned out to be a plane down. Officers were on scene within seconds and assisted the pilot as he got out of the plane. 

    >>

  • PHOTOS: Is any of this stolen property found at Silverwood yours?

    PHOTOS: Is any of this stolen property found at Silverwood yours?

    Friday, July 14 2017 10:01 PM EDT2017-07-15 02:01:43 GMT

    HAYDEN, Idaho- There's never a good time to be the victim of theft, but it feels especially violating when it happens during a holiday. That's why we're very happy to report that the Kootenai County Sheriff's office just posted dozens of pictures of property they recently found. ...

    >>

    HAYDEN, Idaho- There's never a good time to be the victim of theft, but it feels especially violating when it happens during a holiday. That's why we're very happy to report that the Kootenai County Sheriff's office just posted dozens of pictures of property they recently found. ...

    >>
    •   