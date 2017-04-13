4-year-old girl nearly shot at Arizona barbershop

A 4-year-old girl is unhurt after a terrifying close call at a barbershop in Arizona.

Police in Chandler say that on Monday morning, 23-year-old Michael David Hart went to the Damaged Ink Tattoo shop with 21-year-old Rafael Santos and a third unidentified Hispanic male, for a tattoo. Around 11 a.m., an argument broke out between Hart, Santos, the third man and the tattoo artist. Hart was asked to leave and come back later.

After leaving the tattoo parlor, Hart, Santos and the third man got in a car, as they were driving away, Hart fired at least three rounds from a firearm in the direction of the tattoo shop. Instead of hitting the tattoo shop, they struck the Paisanos Barber Shop next door. Two of the rounds struck the front window of the barber shop, narrowly missing the 4-year-old girl, who was in the shop watching TV.

Police arrested Hart and Santos the next day, and booked them into jail on charges including Aggravated Assault and Endangerment.