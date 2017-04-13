Man lucky to be alive after plunging into river from Monroe Stre - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Man lucky to be alive after plunging into river from Monroe Street Bridge

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

A man is lucky to be alive after surviving a drop from the Monroe Street Bridge into the raging Spokane River below on Wednesday evening.

That man remains in the hospital. Firefighters say they can't believe he actually survived.

"I was not expecting a successful rescue at all," said Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer.

It all started just after 5 p.m. when witnesses called 911 after spotting a man clinging to the bank of the river below the Monroe Street Bridge. Responding crews learned the man jumped or fell to the water below. The current then dragged him to the south bank of the river and smashed him up against the jagged rocks.

Amazingly, after all that, he was still able to pull himself out of the water and onto the rocks.

It took rescuers more than an hour to get the man, secure him in a harness, and finally pull him up the steep bank to safety and waiting paramedics. Chief Schaeffer says his teams train for situations just like this, but the fact this man survived is unbelievable.

"One in a million maybe," Schaeffer said. "It's hard to put into context that we can even understand. The fact that he has the wherewithal now to be awake is very surprising. Everything that his body's been through from a trauma perspective, it's not something that you see in a career."

The man's condition and identity has not yet been released.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: Spokane Police arrest suspect in downtown ax vandalism

    UPDATE: Spokane Police arrest suspect in downtown ax vandalism

    Friday, July 14 2017 9:44 PM EDT2017-07-15 01:44:22 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - After a tip from a viewer who saw our story Thursday night, Spokane Police say 28-year-old Torin Ford has been arrested in connection to the vandalism that took place in downtown Spokane Wednesday night. As of right now, Ford only has one charge of Second Degree Malicious Mischief against him. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - After a tip from a viewer who saw our story Thursday night, Spokane Police say 28-year-old Torin Ford has been arrested in connection to the vandalism that took place in downtown Spokane Wednesday night. As of right now, Ford only has one charge of Second Degree Malicious Mischief against him. 

    >>

  • Local Naval Commander charged with sexual exploitation and enticing of a child

    Local Naval Commander charged with sexual exploitation and enticing of a child

    Friday, July 14 2017 9:19 PM EDT2017-07-15 01:19:31 GMT

    MOSCOW, Idaho - A Naval Commander now sits behind bars in north Idaho after allegedly wanting to have sex with children and the details get even worse. According to police in Moscow, 51-year-old Jeremy Hannon wanted to arrange the heinous acts with someone he presumed was the mother of the children. Little did he know, detectives were the ones posing as the parent.

    >>

    MOSCOW, Idaho - A Naval Commander now sits behind bars in north Idaho after allegedly wanting to have sex with children and the details get even worse. According to police in Moscow, 51-year-old Jeremy Hannon wanted to arrange the heinous acts with someone he presumed was the mother of the children. Little did he know, detectives were the ones posing as the parent.

    >>

  • PHOTOS: Is any of this stolen property found at Silverwood yours?

    PHOTOS: Is any of this stolen property found at Silverwood yours?

    Friday, July 14 2017 10:01 PM EDT2017-07-15 02:01:43 GMT

    HAYDEN, Idaho- There's never a good time to be the victim of theft, but it feels especially violating when it happens during a holiday. That's why we're very happy to report that the Kootenai County Sheriff's office just posted dozens of pictures of property they recently found. ...

    >>

    HAYDEN, Idaho- There's never a good time to be the victim of theft, but it feels especially violating when it happens during a holiday. That's why we're very happy to report that the Kootenai County Sheriff's office just posted dozens of pictures of property they recently found. ...

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Mad Minute stories from Friday, July 14th

    Mad Minute stories from Friday, July 14th

    Friday, July 14 2017 5:44 PM EDT2017-07-14 21:44:02 GMT
    Mad Minute for 12/30/16Mad Minute for 12/30/16

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Friday, July 14th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Friday, July 14th.

    >>

  • Pilot okay after small plane crash in Hillyard

    Pilot okay after small plane crash in Hillyard

    Friday, July 14 2017 10:12 PM EDT2017-07-15 02:12:13 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A small plane crashed in Hillyard near Wellesley and N. Freya on Friday. Firefighters were called to an extrication crash in the 3600 block of E. Wellesley which turned out to be a plane down. Officers were on scene within seconds and assisted the pilot as he got out of the plane. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A small plane crashed in Hillyard near Wellesley and N. Freya on Friday. Firefighters were called to an extrication crash in the 3600 block of E. Wellesley which turned out to be a plane down. Officers were on scene within seconds and assisted the pilot as he got out of the plane. 

    >>

  • PHOTOS: Is any of this stolen property found at Silverwood yours?

    PHOTOS: Is any of this stolen property found at Silverwood yours?

    Friday, July 14 2017 10:01 PM EDT2017-07-15 02:01:43 GMT

    HAYDEN, Idaho- There's never a good time to be the victim of theft, but it feels especially violating when it happens during a holiday. That's why we're very happy to report that the Kootenai County Sheriff's office just posted dozens of pictures of property they recently found. ...

    >>

    HAYDEN, Idaho- There's never a good time to be the victim of theft, but it feels especially violating when it happens during a holiday. That's why we're very happy to report that the Kootenai County Sheriff's office just posted dozens of pictures of property they recently found. ...

    >>
    •   