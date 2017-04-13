One person taken to hospital in four car crash at I-90 and Sprague

Crash on I-90 and Sprague is causing backup. Police are asking people to use parallel streets such as Sprague and Trent. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/rtlUksJrlg — Morgan Marum (@KHQMorgan) April 13, 2017

Emergency crews are on scene of a four car crash in the westbound lanes of I-90 and Sprague. Washington State Patrol troopers tell us one person has been take to the hospital with unknown injuries.



The crash started out as a two car crash but oncoming traffic couldn't get out of the way and two more cars crashed as well. Troopers want to remind drivers to take it slow on the wet roadways and give yourself plenty of following distance when driving.



Traffic is backed up in the westbound lanes while authorities wait for tow trucks to arrive on scene and remove the vehicles. Avoid the area if possible.