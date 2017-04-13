Scorpion stings United Airlines passenger on flight from Houston to Calgary

United Airlines has confirmed to multiple media outlets, including CNBC , that a scorpion stung a passenger during a flight from Houston to Calgary on Sunday.

Richard Bell told CBC News that the Scorpion fell from an overheard bin and into his hair during the flights. Bell said he picked it up by the tail, but another passenger told him it was potentially dangerous, so he dropped it on his food tray. Bell said he went to pick it up again and that's when it stung him. Bell then flicked the scorpion on the ground where a flight attendant covered it with a cup, before stepping on it and throwing it in the restroom.

CNBC says flight crew immediately consulted medical professionals on the ground and it was determined Bell's injuries were not life threatening. Bell wa given a painkiller as a precaution and when they landed, EMS was waiting.

Bell told CBC since there was no real harm done, he has no plans for a lawsuit, but would like the airline to offer him some compensation. United is currently facing a lawsuit after a passenger was injured while being forcibly removed from an overbooked flight.

Bell thinks the scorpion was hiding in a guitar belonging to some passengers who had recently returned from Latin America.