PHOTOS: Roads washout and house tumbles into river in Ferry County

UPDATE: April 20, 2017 4:10 p.m.

The Ferry County Sheriff's Office says Inchelium highway detour is now open to light traffic. The Sheriff's Office advises motorists to drive slow and use caution.

UPDATE: April 17, 2017 2:30 p.m.

Road washouts continue to be a problem in Ferry County.

Crews are working on repairing the Highway 21 Bridge, which could take a couple of days according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The Ferry County Sheriff's Office Facebook page also says the Gifford Ferry is closed as of Monday afternoon.

UPDATE: April 14, 2017 8:00 a.m.

The Ferry County Sheriff's Office says flooding took our the road on Highway 395 at milepost 248.8 overnight.

The power is now out in Barstow and Avista is on scene working to restore it as of Friday morning.

The Ferry County Sheriff's Office tells KHQ with six feet of snow still in the mountains and four feet of frost underground, they are preparing for a flooding disaster like they have never seen before.

"The Sanpoil Valley is currently experience the worst flooding in decades," the Sheriff's Office said in a release.

The carnage can already be seen in photos the Sheriff's Office posted on their Facebook page ( MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE FOR PHOTOS ), which shows roads flooded and washed away. The Sheriff's Office also posted two photos of a house that is tilted halfway into the Sanpoil River off of Highway 21. The Sheriff says the house, as of 72 hours ago, is still tilted that way.

Residents living near steeps slopes should be on alert for rock or mud slides. Burn scars in steep terrain will be more prone to slides and debris flows.

Residents in the Sanpoil Valley are being asked to have sufficient water,food and medication in case roads are damaged by flooding and they cannot drive out.

If you have an emergency you can call the Colville Tribal Police Department at 509-634-2472 or the Ferry County Sheriff's Office at 509-775-3136 OR you can dial 911.

