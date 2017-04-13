Mad Minute stories from Thursday, April 13th

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) -- University of Michigan mechanical engineering students have made one of the most popular puzzle games much larger. And tougher to solve.

Seven former and current students unveiled a 1,500-pound Rubik's Cube during a ceremony Thursday inside the G.G. Brown engineering building on the Ann Arbor campus. The massive, mostly aluminum structure is meant to be played by students and others on campus.

Four students came up with the idea three years ago and handed down the project to other students.

"It's the largest solvable mechanical stationary Rubik's Cube," said Ryan Kuhn, a 22-year-old senior who helped assemble the giant puzzle this week. "It was kind of an urban myth of North Campus, this giant Rubik's Cube that's been going on for a while."

The oversized version of the brain-teasing 3-D puzzle, which has flummoxed players since its heyday in the 1980s, is much harder to decipher than its diminutive counterpart, said Kuhn, who called it an "interactive mechanical art piece."

The puzzle is solved when the player is able to manipulate the cube until all nine squares on each of its six sides display an individual color.

"It's very reasonable that it could take at least an hour" to solve, said Martin Harris, who helped conceive the project in 2014 while hanging out in the College of Engineering honors office.

OXFORD, England (AP) -- A newly discovered species of shrimp that uses a bright pink claw to create a sound loud enough to kill small fish has been named for Pink Floyd.

The shrimp found on Panama's Pacific coast has been dubbed Synalpheus pinkfloydi in the peer-reviewed journal Zootaxa. Oxford University Museum of Natural History researcher Sammy De Grave is one of three researchers credited with discovering the creature. He says the description of the shrimp was "the perfect opportunity to finally give a nod to my favorite band."

According to Oxford, pistol or snapping shrimps close their enlarged claws at a rapid speed to create an imploding bubble. The result is a sound so loud it can kill or stun a fish.

Pink Floyd is also honored in nature with a damselfly named after its 1969 album "Ummagumma."

BERLIN (AP) -- Police say a dozen gold bars worth some 117,000 euros ($124,000) were stolen from a woman's car while she left the vehicle briefly unattended in a small Austrian town.

The 12 bars were hidden in an insulated bag behind the driver's seat of the vehicle, which was parked Wednesday afternoon in the main square of Bad Radkersburg, on the border with Slovenia.

The Austria Press Agency quoted police saying Thursday that the owner intended to use the bars in a real estate deal. They weighed about 3 kilograms (6.6 pounds) in total.

The 52-year-old woman discovered the theft only 10 minutes after she had left the car. The thief or thieves didn't take the insulated bag.

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) -- A craving for a McDonald's cheeseburger apparently prompted an 8-year-old Ohio boy to take his 4-year-old sister for a ride in his dad's van, which he learned to drive on the internet.

East Palestine police Officer Jacob Koehler tells WJW-TV in Cleveland the father went to bed Sunday and the mother fell asleep on the couch with the kids.

Koehler says witnesses saw the boy driving and called police in the city, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) southeast of Cleveland. He says the boy drove about a mile to the restaurant, through intersections and over railroad tracks, without mishap.

Witnesses say the boy appeared to obey traffic laws.

Koehler says the boy told him he learned to drive by watching YouTube videos.

No charges have been filed.

MICANOPY, Fla. (AP) -- Visitors to a state park in Florida got a dramatic glimpse at the wild kingdom when a wild horse attacked an alligator.

Krystal Berry was one of several park goers who took video of the attack at Paynes Prairie State Park Wednesday. She tells Tampa's WTVT-TV that she was part of a group who spotted wild horses grazing alongside a path. She says the alligator came up beside them and stopped.

Video she posted to Facebook shows one of the horses kicking the alligator, which then began to move. The horse then doubled back and repeatedly kicked the reptile, nearly turning it over. The alligator then went on its way.

Berry writes on Facebook that there were "no clear signs of distress" when they left the area.

MART, Texas (AP) - A Central Texas elected official charged with drunken driving says he tried a whiskey home brew mixed to relieve his asthma before his arrest.

Limestone County Judge Daniel Burkeen was arrested Wednesday in Mart after police say he was observed driving in an erratic matter.

An affidavit says Burkeen, who told the officer he has asthma, slurred his speech and smelled of alcohol. Burkeen was later freed on $1,000 bond.

Burkeen, in a statement, said he was arrested for DWI, made a mistake and accepts responsibility. Burkeen said he tried an asthma home remedy of whiskey, honey and lemon - plus a decongestant.

Burkeen says he didn't anticipate the effects and doesn't condone anyone driving under the influence of intoxicating substances.

Burkeen didn't immediately return a message for comment Thursday.

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) -- Firefighters in Kansas rescued a cat from a tree. They also rescued its owner.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the woman climbed the tree Wednesday trying to get to her cat but she wasn't able to get back down.

Topeka Fire Department Shift Commander Todd Williams says the woman and her cat were about 16 feet up in a large tree when they were plucked out.

What's more, he says such rescues aren't that uncommon in Topeka.

The cat owner's name wasn't released.

DANVILLE, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania church group has been asked to stop leaving brightly painted rocks with messages like "You rock!" at local parks.

The Press Enterprise reports that Danville council members told police to ask the project organizers to stop placing the inspirational rocks in flower beds and grass.

Street Superintendent John Hack says the rocks could become dangerous if run over by a lawn mower, damaging the equipment or turning into projectiles.

Police Chief Eric Gill says he told the youth group the rocks were a problem, even if they were a nice idea.

The newspaper tried to contact the group on its Facebook page, but did not receive a response.

DENVER (AP) - A Denver surgical assistant has acknowledged posing as a plastic surgeon and performing face-lifts, tummy tucks and other medical procedures with limited, if any, anesthesia.

The Denver Post reports 37-year-old Carlos Fernandez pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree felony assault, criminal impersonation and unauthorized practice of a physician.

Prosecutors say he claimed to be a licensed doctor since at least January 2015, performing procedures at the Hernandez Fernandez Clinic. He was charged with 126 counts involving 37 victims but struck a plea deal.

Fernandez must pay his victims about $175,000 in restitution before or when he is sentenced June 2.

Fort Walton Beach, FL - A man was sent to jail after cops say he stole about 10 dollars' worth of sausage from a grocery store. It happened at a Publix supermarket in Florida. The suspected shoplifter, 41-year-old David Bertram, got away as he was being brought into police custody, investigators say. That's when he made a run for it and jumped off a bridge to escape. He was eventually captured and now faces several charges, including providing a false name to police.

