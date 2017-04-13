Shoshone County Sheriff's Office identifies body found in river

The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office has identified the body of a woman found in the Coeur d"Alene River on Tuesday as Karen Orchard of Kellogg.

The Sheriff's Office says Orchard went missing from her home in Kellogg back in March. Orchard's body was found on April 11 by a fisherman.

The day after the discovery, KHQ spoke to Orchard's son who was certain the body was his mother's. Her son became concerned because Karen suffered from the beginning stages of dementia and would sometimes go to areas that were not part of her normal routine.

"She was honest honorable kind-hearted and loving," Justin Honlon added about his mother.

The Sheriff's Office says no further information is available as they are waiting for results from the Medical Examiner's Office.