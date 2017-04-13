Two incidents of cars approaching students and asking if they'd like a ride reported in Mead

The Mead school district reported two incidents on Thursday where someone tried to ask a student if they needed a ride.

There's very limited information on these incidents but the Spokane Valley Sheriff's Office says they don't believe anything criminal happened and aren't investigating.

One incident happened on April 10th where a female driver drove up to a student and asked if they wanted a ride. The student ignored the driver and they drove off. According to the district, there's not much information on the second case but both cases had different cars though the drivers had similar messages.

The sheriff's office says this is not considered luring and it's not criminal either.

The Mead School District sent a second release to parents explaining they were just notifying parents to the incidents as an advisory.

Below is the first release from Mead School District:

The sheriff's office has notified us of two recent, separate incidents in the Mead School District where a car has approached students asking if they would “like a ride.” In each case the cars were different but the occupants had a similar message. In both cases students declined the ride and the car drove away.

At the request of law enforcement we are sharing this information as an FYI for you and your children. If you have additional information that would be helpful or questions please contact the sheriff’s office (477-2240).

Below is the second release from Mead School District:

This is in regard to the email advisory we sent out earlier. We would like to clarify; the email was an informational advisory only to allow us all to work together toward the safety of all of our students. The incidents were reported to the Sheriff’s Office and are “suspicious” activity but not criminal. Working with the Sheriff’s Office, our intention was to provide the information to you as a precaution/advisory.

To be clear, these incidents were not “luring attempts” or criminal in nature but they were suspicious and we wanted you to be aware.

If you observe any suspicious activity like this you are asked to report it to Crime Check at 509-456-2233.