PHOTOS: Do you recognize this armed robbery suspect?

Spokane Police released surveillance video of an armed robbery suspect on Thursday in hopes that you might be able to tell them who is in the pictures.

The robbery happened on March 28, 2017 just after 11:00 p.m. at Sunset Grocery on W. Sunset Blvd.

Officers say the man pulled out a gun during the robbery.

He was wearing a hoodie, blue jeans and a red bandana around his neck. He has not yet been found.

If you have any information that might help detectives identify this man, please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, and tell them you have information about Incident #2017-20055772.