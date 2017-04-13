UPDATE: Deputies identify passengers after train hits car in Kootenai County

Update: Kootenai County Sheriff's Office has identified the believed driver of the car hit by a train Thursday afternoon in Rathdrum as 18-year-old Austin Wiseman. He is believed to be in critical condition at this time.

The other person in the car is a 15-year-old girl who deputies believe is from Coeur d'Alene.

Deputies are still investigating at this time.

________________

Previous Coverage: A train hit a car at the Huetter Road railroad crossing Thursday afternoon.

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says there were two people in the car that was hit and emergency crews had to extract them. They have not been identified, but the Sheriff's Office says one person is in critical condition and the other is in serious condition. Both have been taken to the hospital.

Deputies are asking that you avoid the area of N. Huetter Road and Lancaster Avenue at the crossing as they investigate.