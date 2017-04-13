Spring conditions close multiple roads in Boundary, Bonner Counties

The Idaho Panhandle National Forests has issued additional road closures in Boundary and Bonner Counties because of flooding damage and unsafe conditions.

Warmer weather, melting snow, and heavy spring rains are creating soft road surfaces and breaks on many forest roadways. Traveling on soft roadbeds can cause additional damage.

The new road closures include:

Priest Lake:

Bear Paw Road

Gleason McAbee Road

Bonners Ferry Ranger District:

Trout Creek Road

Myrtle Creek Road

East Dawson Road

Katka Face Road

Baldy Road

Twentymile Road

Smith Creek Road

Tuin Road

Sandpoint Ranger District:

Grouse Creek Road

Butler Creek Road

Little Black Trail Road

Trout Creek Road

Pack River Road

Residents traveling to their property on these roads are exempt from the closures.

For more information on road conditions and closures, you can click here.