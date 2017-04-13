Repeat sex offender jailed for 20 more years

(AP) - A Washington man has been sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for molesting a child under the age of 12.



The Spokesman-Review reports 41-year-old David Afterbuffalo pleaded guilty to one count of abusive sexual contact with a child.



This is Afterbuffalo's second sexual abuse sentencing. In 1999, he pleaded guilty to sexual intercourse without consent in Montana and was sentenced to 20 years.



He then failed to register as a sex offender upon release and was sentenced to another year in jail.



The court says Afterbuffalo must register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.



___



Information from: The Spokesman-Review, http://www.spokesman.com

