Police identify man who flashed himself to children in Spokane

The Spokane Police Department has identified 41-year-old Jay Cooke as the man involved in a series of reported lewd acts where he was exposing himself to children.

Beginning in the fall of 2015, the Spokane Police Department got multiple reports of a man in a black Chevy Avalanche exposing himself to children in several areas of town. The truck was described as an earlier model Avalanche with very distinct additions: black rims, grey plastic roll bar, writing on the rear quarter panel, and a chrome front bumper.

After numerous interviews, canvasing neighborhoods, going door-to-door with photos of the suspect’s vehicle, asking for the public’s assistance in providing tips/information, the SPD was able to identify Cooke as their person of interest.

“The tireless work of our detectives combined with the immense help we received from our schools, community, and media partners allowed for this case to be solved and the responsible individual to be held accountable,” says Major Eric Olsen. “While it can be extremely frustrating to have a case remain open, but nothing heard publicly, it is important to know that our officers continued to work diligently on this case, and remained focused to obtain enough evidence to identify and charge the suspect.”

Cooke has been charged with eight counts of Indecent Exposure against a child under the age of 14 and two counts of Communication with a minor for immoral purposes.