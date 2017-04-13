Miracle rescue raises safety concerns for Monroe Street Bridge

Following a miracle rescue from the raging waters of the Spokane River Wednesday, KHQ looked into if there are any safety considerations on the table for the Monroe Street Bridge.

According to the City of Spokane, there have been talks in the past about what it would look like to increase the safety of the bridge, but there is nothing currently planned.

As for what more safety could look like, check out this article about the City of San Francisco approving the construction of a suicide prevention net under the Golden Gate Bridge.

The man who did jump from the bridge is recovering from his injuries.